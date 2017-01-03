Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bitcoin at an all-time high (coinbase.com)
47 points by ca98am79 1 hour ago | 43 comments





The baloon will pop out soon. It's clearly a balloon - people using it to get money out of China. At some point, what goes in, will go out. Money Flow.

Bitcoin's intrinsic value is related to its ability to store a moderate amount of "debt" related data in an immutable way. As long as this "feature" continues to work well in our current economic environment, people/entities will continue using it. Saying it's going to the moon, or pop, is simply a result of a biased argument against the technology and neglects the real value in being able to say this transaction is related to these events created by human causality.

There will be another country where this happens. The fact that Bitcoin works well in this situation is further proof that it is a decent currency for international trade.

New York times suggests this boom is caused by India and Venezuela, so yes other countries are picking up on this: http://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/03/business/dealbook/bitcoin-...

And speculation, as it says in the headline of that NYT article.

The volume of bitcoins bought with bolivars (Venezuela's currency) is inherently limited: you would only want to sell bitcoins in exchange for bolivars if you could spend the bolivars immediately. That basically limits the sellers to people already having bitcoin and living in Bolivia.


These are all valid comments.

Doubtful. This is literally a revolutionary technology like the internet. The only hash coin that has proven stable over the long term. Why won't it just keep rising?

I agree that Bitcoin and its underlying technologies are completely revolutionary, and that Bitcoin has proven to be the most stable implementation of these technologies over time. And I personally think that Bitcoin is worth many times more than what it is trading at now. However, the price and trading of Bitcoin over the past few weeks has been driven by hype and speculation, not by the unique value that the technology brings. When prices increase because of speculation, they will likely re-correct. I expect the price to drop again after the hype cools off.

It hasn't just kept going the previous n times it spiked, why would this time be different?

Don't mistake blockchain with bitcoin. Please, don't.

Care to explain the difference? It's much more useful in the long term to educate rather than criticise.

Yeah, bitcoin has potential, while these "blockchain enthusiasts" are mostly hand wavers.

Because theres no use for it besides activity people want to do anonymously (often illegal) or avoidance of state economies (like venezuala). Outside of that, its mostly speculation and hoarding.

historically, sometime after the 1,000% gains over previous all-time highs.

This usually comes after an exchange experiences a loss of service. I would be curious to see what drama unfolds this time, since the exchanges are more numerous and seemingly more robust at this point in time.

Or big liquidation event. It's now a mainstream trading currency, a lot of retail dudes going just become it goes up. Let's see what happens :) edit: not pair, but currency.

I doubt it. You don't think Bitcoin has a fair market cap at around $10-20 billion? Seems like a reasonable range to me, especially since gold is worth way over $1 trillion. The gold bubble should pop way before Bitcoin does.

Gold actually physically exists and, aside from more practical uses, has been prized for decoration and jewelry for thousands of years. I don't really see that as a particularly good comparison.

Yes it physically exists, but the total value is in the trillions of USD which represents a bubble to me.

Go bitcoin! An alternative monetary system can only be a very good thing, and bitcoin is one of a very short list of contenders.

Don't think about bitcoin as a western individual. Think of it like you were in a poor/developping country, where 95% of the population doesn't have a bank account. Well, bitcoin gives an international bank account to anyone. With the growth of internet in these areas, Bitcoin will grow.

Right, but what % of those people in poor/developing countries have the internet access and knowledge to securely manage a Bitcoin attack?

Given how regularly Western Bitcoin exchanges are hacked, I'm not convinced anyone has the knowledge to securely manage a Bitcoin attack.

Does anyone know how to buy put options on Bitcoin? Or any other limited loss way of shorting bitcoin?

If you are willing to take some counterparty risk (and who isn't, amiright?) bitfinex has plenty of leverage and options-type trading. Chinese exchanges also offer high leverage to many customers if you really like the idea of gambling.

Years ago I built an options and futures trading platform for Bitcoin but we were strangled by regulatory compliance and I shut it down. There are always a few around but the problem with the market is that no major holder of Bitcoin wants to hedge their position in the slightest. It's such a highly volatile asset in and of itself.

A few options mentioned here: http://cryptorials.io/how-to-short-bitcoin-5-ways-to-profit-...

You can borrow Bitcoin from a friend, sell the Bitcoin on an exchange, and then buy your friend the same amount of Bitcoin a month from now.

That's a future, not an option. The potential loss is unlimited.

Potential loss = unlimited amount of money + friendship

At least close to it, still a few Dollars to go, the all-time high is $1,216.73 from 2013-11-17 on the Mt. Gox. [1]

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_bitcoin#Prices_and_...

Frankly that value shouldn't count.

At that time, you could not get any money, USD or BTC, out of the exchange. Those were not USD, those were GOXUSD because they could not be transacted with anywhere but the exchange nor transferred.

Same for the BTC there, they were GBTC, not real BTC.

That's not true. I withdrew some Bitcoin out of the exchange at that time. It was a month or so later when it was impossible to withdraw any funds.

Not sure where they're getting that data; Bitstamp's all time high was 1163 which hasn't been broken yet (likely will today)

http://bitcoinity.org/markets/bitstamp/USD

Many Exchanges have prices higher than that.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin/#markets

While not as strong as previous years the bitcoin price-to-GoogleSearchPopularity correlation is still strong.

For previous spikes price leads the search popularity on the upswing but search popularity leads price on the downslope.

The rumors I've heard tie this to activity spurred by changes in yuan valuation.

Does anyone know of a site that visualizes information that could add information to that hypothesis? I'm thinking something like trading volumes per geographical area.

I'm also curious what role bitcoin could play in mitigating currency risk. Are people using it to buy foreign currencies and keep them in secret bank accounts? Are they attempting to use Bitcoin as a store of value?

This site tracks live where in the world people are buying Bitcoins from.

http://fiatleak.com/

Most of the volumes do come from China.

The chart in this article (Washington Post two days ago) shows the correlation between bitcoin price and yuan devaluation (scroll to the middle of the article):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/01/03/why-b...

(Not a very strong correlation, in my opinion. Note the short arbitrary time period chosen.)

> I'm thinking something like trading volumes per geographical area.

There are a number of exchanges in China with zero cost trades, which distorts volume figures.

>trading volumes per geographical area.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/bitcoin/#markets

Sort by volume. It's not as accurate as you requested but it's close enough.

perhaps also something to do with indian demonetization of large currency bills.

Bitcoin is very useful for three things, which are a store of value similar to gold (although it is more volatile), money remittance to other countries, and illegal or anonymous activities. I don't know how many people are using it for each, though.

Also as a side note it's typically very difficult to make bank accounts in other countries if you are not a resident.

I worked in data science at a tech startup that focused on remittance ($1 billion ARR). I was also offered a position at an early stage bitcoin startup in Vietnam, one of the top 'send countries' for remittance from the U.S. This is the first and primary Bitcoin service provider in Vietnam.

Bitcoin is not ideal for remittance in practice.

Speed: If you use your own wallet, waiting for the blockchain to propagate might actually be slower than currency through a remittance company. I don't know what the clearing process is for Bitcoin wallets SaaS, but Bitcoin is equal to if not slower than normal remittance tech startups. After all, speed is one of the factors these remittance startups are tackling to disrupt Western Union.

Rate: I can't speak universally, but doing remittance in or out of Vietnam with Bitcoin was too high last year. ~5% if we go USD -> BTC -> VND. ~10% in the reverse. These rates are indicative of the local currency being worthless. I also remember transferring Bitcoin internally in the U.S. last year through SaaS would eat out half a percentage.

Foreign workers who remit to their loved ones are price sensitive. That leaves Bitcoin as remittance viable to people who aren't price sensitive, at the asset of more anonymity. IMO, dirty money is not price sensitive. 10% fee to launder money is cheap. If you're already going down this road though, Vietnam mom and pop shops offer practically free remittance. They are unlikely to be regulated. And again, local Vietnam currency is useless. It's not stable or a good store of value. The government sets artificial exchange rates. People in Vietnam desperately want to exchange their money for USD, and are willing to pay a premium, which is still better than the governments rate, and so the remittance shop is able to offer people sending USD to Vietnam a free service.

A Bitcoin provider will have to exchange to and from the local currency if it's to be used for remittance. In the case of Vietnam, the exchange must exchange Bitcoin for the more worthless local currency, and hence charge the higher exchange rate. The provider in Vietnam has an underlying market exchange, actually, where there is no liquidity because people with Bitcoin expect a huge premium to exchange it for local currency.

I think Vietnam's situation can be generalized to other remittance countries where the local currency is undesired, and the government has locked down people exchanging it for USD.

