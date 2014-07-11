Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Richard Feynman Put Himself on the FBI’s Do Not Call List (muckrock.com)
96 points by danso 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite 





  an unnamed colleague citing his hobby of cracking safes 
  at Los Alamos as evidence he was a “master of deception 
  and enemy of America.”
There is speculation that it was his ex-wife, Louise Bell: http://blog.nuclearsecrecy.com/2014/07/11/smeared-richard-fe...

reply


Feynman's willingness to think more objectively than most about the world and share his thoughts likely resulted in a long list of enemies, people that desired to control him, etc.

Most obvious person to report it was the head of security at Los Alamos; Feynman told them about his exploits and actively tested the security.

reply


You would think being part of the Manhattan Project would have put him under more intense scrutiny from the FBI, during the Red Scare.

The FBI even mention him as an associate of Oppenheimer in the notes showing his 'do not bother' request.

reply


The first soviet atomic bomb was detonated in 1949[1] so this was nearly 10 years after that fact.

His association to Klaus Fuchs[2] was probably more suspect than Oppenheimer (despite how suspicious they were of him) given he was allegedly an actual spy (I say allegedly because I know how suspicious of the FBI people are around here, and not without reason in some cases).

According to the Feynman Bio I'm reading right now [3], Fuchs was said to have joked (when Feynman wasn't around) that he would be the most likely person to be a spy because of how often he left the base alone to visit his sick wife (or so he said).

[1] http://www.atomicheritage.org/history/soviet-atomic-program-... [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Fuchs [3] https://www.amazon.com/Genius-Life-Science-Richard-Feynman/d...

reply


I assume he was being bothered often for this reason.

reply


Little known fact, but all you have to do is ask not to be contacted, watched, etc. - and the FBI will respect your request and note it in your file.

(Okay, ending sarcasm.)

Find it hard to believe they stopped, reads more like a note saying to stop keeping "official" records.

reply


The sad thing being how much harassment essentially went on and how pointless it was given that the soviets detonated a bomb just a few years after it was invented. I don't know what else you can do, there must I assume be some security measures but it only seems to make things marginally harder for proper Russian intelligence agents and informants to get information out. I guess it does increase the barrier-to-entry so that not just any 3rd world intelligence agency can steal nuclear secrets.

By cyber-security standards the physical and information security measures taken during the Manhattan project were pretty amazingly pointless. They did a good job of keeping the process of enriching uranium secret from the regular folks that worked on it, but that just kept them from going home and talking to their friends.

The scientists working at Los Alamos knew an incredible amount about what was going on and therefore represented single points of failure.

If a spy had been able to infiltrate Oak Ridge, granted they wouldn't have gotten to see many steps of the process but the fact that lay-people didn't know what they were working on didn't mean much.

The main security for the project probably lay in the fact that economically no other nations involved in WW2 could have attempted such a program, even with day-by-day updates of exactly what we were doing. By the time the kinks were worked out it would have been way too late for any other entities to attempt to copy it.

reply


Seems more like Feynman got the attention of upper management to some overzealous low-level agents.

reply


I wonder who else is on this list?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: