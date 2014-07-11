an unnamed colleague citing his hobby of cracking safes
at Los Alamos as evidence he was a “master of deception
and enemy of America.”
Most obvious person to report it was the head of security at Los Alamos; Feynman told them about his exploits and actively tested the security.
The FBI even mention him as an associate of Oppenheimer in the notes showing his 'do not bother' request.
His association to Klaus Fuchs[2] was probably more suspect than Oppenheimer (despite how suspicious they were of him) given he was allegedly an actual spy (I say allegedly because I know how suspicious of the FBI people are around here, and not without reason in some cases).
According to the Feynman Bio I'm reading right now [3], Fuchs was said to have joked (when Feynman wasn't around) that he would be the most likely person to be a spy because of how often he left the base alone to visit his sick wife (or so he said).
Find it hard to believe they stopped, reads more like a note saying to stop keeping "official" records.
By cyber-security standards the physical and information security measures taken during the Manhattan project were pretty amazingly pointless. They did a good job of keeping the process of enriching uranium secret from the regular folks that worked on it, but that just kept them from going home and talking to their friends.
The scientists working at Los Alamos knew an incredible amount about what was going on and therefore represented single points of failure.
If a spy had been able to infiltrate Oak Ridge, granted they wouldn't have gotten to see many steps of the process but the fact that lay-people didn't know what they were working on didn't mean much.
The main security for the project probably lay in the fact that economically no other nations involved in WW2 could have attempted such a program, even with day-by-day updates of exactly what we were doing. By the time the kinks were worked out it would have been way too late for any other entities to attempt to copy it.
