Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Analyzing honeypot interactions
(
mwrinfosecurity.com
)
15 points
by
apurvadave
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
markstemm
1 hour ago
Great to see sysdig and falco used in this way! For another earlier discussion of monitoring the behavior of intruders using sysdig, check out
https://sysdig.com/blog/fishing-for-hackers/
.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply