Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Analyzing honeypot interactions (mwrinfosecurity.com)
15 points by apurvadave 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Great to see sysdig and falco used in this way! For another earlier discussion of monitoring the behavior of intruders using sysdig, check out https://sysdig.com/blog/fishing-for-hackers/.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: