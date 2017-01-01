Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Alexa: Amazon's Operating System (stratechery.com)
33 points by misiti3780 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





Alexa currently requires memorization of command sequences. Can take a while for older users to learn.

E.g. there's a skill (AskMyBuddy) that sends a preprogrammed text to a list of cellphones, typically a request for help. But the user needs to be trained to remember the exact command ("Alexa Ask My Buddy to send help"), which might be challenging if someone is in a stressful situation.

Anecdote: tried to create a todo list with one item, "buy milk", but Alexa would not accept this item unless you setup the ability to purchase items from Amazon.

reply


However, its NLP is quite good. Having my (Vietnamese-born) parents try the Echo Dot, I was struck by how awful their English actually is, at least in comparison to how my brain has come accustomed to their speech patterns. For one thing, they enunciate "Alexa" much differently than I do. And then where I would say, "What's the weather today", they say, "What weather today is?" or "What day this week will be snow?" To my surprise, Alexa actually understood their convoluted phrasing, at least for the built-in skills that Alexa has had well-honed out of the box.

reply


If you say the intent activation word (weather / snow / light etc..) the intent will trigger. Phrasing can help for certain queries though.

reply


Don't think that the "operating system" for the internet of things is fully defined yet. Amazon is simply the first and the biggest mover. Google has also launched Home. Apple has Homekit. Interesting to see how it pans out

reply


>. First, no company could ever build enough phones for the world, and secondly, to serve every customer would ruin the profit margins that make the business model so successful.

Both seem wrong? They could produce more models at lower price points and lower costs and maintain similar margins, like Samsung. Probably the branding effect on margin would be smaller but would still be a healthy margin.

Am I missing the point here?

reply


Slightly tangential to the post: Does anyone know how to make diagrams (watercolor style) like the ones in OPs article and blog?

reply


I believe he uses Paper - https://www.fiftythree.com

reply


How is the on the front page? There is nothing of merit in the article.

Edit: HN title has been corrected.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: