LeoFS: a highly available, distributed, eventually consistent object/blob store
(
github.com
)
27 points
by
e_proxus
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
illumin8
9 minutes ago
Looks interesting, but S3 gives me both eventual or read after write consistency, as well as 11 9s of durability. Why would I use this instead?
reply
mgalka
9 minutes ago
Sounds intriguing. But how does storing the objects as blobs perform better than storing them as standard file types?
reply
