Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LeoFS: a highly available, distributed, eventually consistent object/blob store (github.com)
27 points by e_proxus 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Looks interesting, but S3 gives me both eventual or read after write consistency, as well as 11 9s of durability. Why would I use this instead?

reply


Sounds intriguing. But how does storing the objects as blobs perform better than storing them as standard file types?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: