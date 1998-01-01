Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
> The camera has given Amit the confidence to go out alone with Kika and his baby son

Oh man, this is a terrifying idea to me. If I lost my sight, I have no idea what I would do with my daughter. I felt bad enough when she threw up in her crib, and I didn't see the vomit on camera - for the next few days, my brain just kept running all the worst-case-scenarios through my mind and it was hard to sleep.

https://www.thisamericanlife.org/radio-archives/episode/464/...

Some of it, like the taxis, you can't be sure they were being jerks. You can never be 100% sure why they didn't stop.

But the subway employees that looked right at him and then chose not to help? Ugh. Especially when they were hired especially because it's a busy time and people need extra help? Unreal.

Of course, we don't know what percentage of the time this happens, either. It's practically inevitable that you'll meet assholes in big cities, no matter what your problems are or aren't. And I'm sure he's particularly sensitive to these problems right now.

Can you really fix these people? Does reminding them to do their jobs and be nice actually correct their behavior? I have serious doubts.

I would be curious to hear his experience in other cities. It would be a great way to figure if this is a cultural issue specific to a region or if people really are generally terrible.

David Brin (author) would love this, as an example supporting his arguments for a transparent society: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Transparent_Society

(I'm not yet convinced one way or another, but his arguments are thought-provoking.)

For a deafblind person's take on consumer technology and some of the same problems described in that article, I recommend http://www.molly-watt-trust.org.

All these problems will be a thing of the past when we have self-driving dogs.

Edit: Apologies, I was wrong here due to the personal use exemption to the DPA. Uploading images to public forums could be an issue, though.

https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protectio...

"Data means information which –

(a) is being processed by means of equipment operating automatically in response to instructions given for that purpose,

(b) is recorded with the intention that it should be processed by means of such equipment,

(c) is recorded as part of a relevant filing system or with the intention that it should form part of a relevant filing system,

(d) does not fall within paragraph (a), (b) or (c) but forms part of an accessible record as defined by section 68, or

(e) is recorded information held by a public authority and does not fall within any of paragraphs (a) to (d). "

IANAL, but my non-professional understanding is that constantly recording like this, if you're only going to be manually looking through the way his partner does, isn't covered as "data" under this law.

(Section 68 is not relevant either in this case, http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/29/section/68)

edit: in reply to your edited in link, there's a big difference between filming to distribute (e.g. movies) vs. filming for personal record (e.g. tourists taking photos).

> Same as anyone using a Go-Pro.

Can you go into some more details? Does this mean that tourists technically can't wander around with a go-pro strapped to their chest without registering, or does this apply only to UK citizens - and does it mean that they can't do that when visiting London?

How far does that stretch? Does taking a video on a phone count?

As far as I can see, that applies to organizations, not individuals. https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-data-protectio...

Pretty sure he's not. There are "personal use" exemptions that seem like they would apply. Not sure though, but if in the past ~20 years, if there is not a case of someone breaking the law by using a gopro or other camera for personal use, seems like it's a non-issue.

Watching, all the time watching... goggle-eye geeks...

http://www.technovelgy.com/ct/content.asp?Bnum=861

