Show HN: PDFlower, reflow PDF papers for small-screen reading
pdflower.com
4 points
by
chengchang
20 minutes ago
eb0la
1 minute ago
That's the feature Kindle PDF reader should have built in from beginning.
Waiting in the queue for my account.
