Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: PDFlower, reflow PDF papers for small-screen reading (pdflower.com)
4 points by chengchang 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





That's the feature Kindle PDF reader should have built in from beginning.

Waiting in the queue for my account.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: