Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
EWAH – A compressed bitmap class in C++ (github.com)
18 points by espeed 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





At first I found intriguing to see no mention of SDSL[1], which probably is one of the best libraries in the field of compressed data structures, including compressed bitmaps.

Probably because the index is built to answer a "different kind of queries". There is a blog commenting on those "other" queries[2]. In the same blog the author discusses some other compressed data structures included in the library.

1: https://github.com/simongog/sdsl-lite 2: http://alexbowe.com/rrr/

reply


I have had good results using his roaring bitmap index. there is a Go and Java version in addition to C++

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: