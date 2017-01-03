Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Orthogonality and CSS in JS (benmccormick.org)
I think the specific problem of CSS & JS (rather than the more interesting 'separation of concerns' conversation) is partly due to CSS itself not being fully separatable.

It's used for style & design, but also for functionality. In some ways, ideally, function related CSS would be stored with the module, but site-level design CSS would be separate.

Additionally, CSS by design has greedy selectors. If I put in a:

   a { text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 1px solid pink;}
in my site.css, it will muck up any components which use an <a> tag, but don't specifically re-write the border.

Are there good solutions to this?

I kind of feel in some ways, with SPAs and web apps being a thing rather than simple pages, we need a new way of defining styling, which then compiles to CSS, figuring out the correct over-rides along the way.

