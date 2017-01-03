It's used for style & design, but also for functionality. In some ways, ideally, function related CSS would be stored with the module, but site-level design CSS would be separate.
Additionally, CSS by design has greedy selectors. If I put in a:
a { text-decoration: none; border-bottom: 1px solid pink;}
Are there good solutions to this?
I kind of feel in some ways, with SPAs and web apps being a thing rather than simple pages, we need a new way of defining styling, which then compiles to CSS, figuring out the correct over-rides along the way.
