Ask HN: Current state of Vundle.vim project?
1 point
by
muhblah
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Does anyone know the current state of the Vundle.vim[0] project? It seems that there haven't been any code commits/merges on any of the branches since months....?!
Greetz!
[0] https://github.com/VundleVim/Vundle.vim
Search: