Ask HN: Current state of Vundle.vim project?
Does anyone know the current state of the Vundle.vim[0] project? It seems that there haven't been any code commits/merges on any of the branches since months....?!

Greetz!

[0] https://github.com/VundleVim/Vundle.vim






