7tag Open Source Google Tag Manager Alternative Deleted from GitHub

Anyone know where I can get a copy and/or is this even allowed? I thought this defeated the purpose of the open source spirit!
Original Github URL: https://github.com/seventag/seventag
I can't help but wonder if this is a shot across the bow to gauge reception of taking Piwik out of open source by moving all improvements they create to a commercial license. I presume this is easier or harder depending on the license chosen, but IANAL.
In order to revoke access to the code from that user, you would have to get them to legally agree (i.e. sign something) that says they agree to having their license of that code revoked / that they will not use the code.
That is just for that one user -- at that one revision of code. If you wanted it such that _nobody_ could use your old codebase -- you'd have to get anyone who is using that code under said license to legally agree not to use it.
For new revisions of code, assuming a non-copyleft license like BSD, MIT, etc., you could simply state "we were the original owners of the code, therefore we no longer license the code under the open source license" and there is no need for you to distribute that code ever again.
In fact, this is why people can legally sell open-source software made by someone else -- even if that is ethically wrong to do.
IANAL, and some of the above is light on the details, so take it with a grain of salt / try not to be too nit-picky at me =)
That said, if you take down the source code and no one has a mirror, barring any other legal obligations (like those created by the GPL), it's not like you are compelled to provide your source, even if it's been released under an open license.
Open source, as far as the GPL license is concerned means that anyone that has a copy of the original codebase is allowed to give away copies of this code. I think it's still the case for the part of the code that was on github under the GPL.
Licenses are always complicated, but when I contribute to a project GPL licensed, I expect any changes to be GPL too.
I'm not a lawyer, but studied licenses to understand which projects I can use.
