I guess you could bend finishing a super mario level in to "achievements" but it's really more about the challenge.
Games could even be random generated without any level progression, it's just that random generated levels are not as good in creating interesting and non-repetitive challenges.
i see this sentiment and similar echoed a lot and the issue i take with it is that there are degrees to everything. Just like there are good and bad hand designed games, there is the same spectrum of procedural games
there are many games that do this extremely well but they are mostly not very well known indie efforts. Off the top of my head:
* Dungeon of the Endless
* Invisible Inc
* Downwell
* Rogue Legacy
* Spelunky
* Teleglitch
