From their website it seems that they use a 3D cavity approach to quantum computing, which is (or at least was) pursued by IBM as well. Here, instead of using superconducting resonators on a chip, you use superconducting 3-dimensional cavity resonators (typically made from Aluminium) in which you place "naked" qubits that are fabricated on a Sapphire substrate. The advantage of this is that the attainable quality factor of the cavity is much higher than for a coplanar waveguide resonator (although those resonators have caught up quite a bit thanks to work that was done e.g. by the Martinis lab), and that there are fewer noise sources around the qubits.
Personally my current bet would be on Martinis or Schoelkopf to win the race, as they have the best access to both funding (though I don't know the funding details of QuantumCircuits) and Academic resources.
In general though it still seems more probable that a ion-based quantum computer will be the first "real" quantum computer, as the technology is more mature and (for small numbers of qubits at least) easier to scale.
Exciting times!
I've just completed a PhD in this area, and I've never heard this sentiment before. It seems quite unlike fusion research, which is famously always 50 years (?) away. Quantum computing research is proceeding at a rapid pace, and actually it is perhaps only 20 years old in total. Although Feynman considered something akin to a quantum computer in the 80's, it really wasn't until the 90's that quantum error correction became a thing. So it really is a very young field of research. The "old-timers", they are all about 40 years old now, unlike other areas of physics where the oldies really are very old!
