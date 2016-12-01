Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Quantum computers ready to leap out of the lab in 2017 (nature.com)
32 points by seycombi 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





I was not aware of Rob Schoelkopf's initiative so far (http://quantumcircuits.com/), I think this could be serious competition for John Martinis & Google.

From their website it seems that they use a 3D cavity approach to quantum computing, which is (or at least was) pursued by IBM as well. Here, instead of using superconducting resonators on a chip, you use superconducting 3-dimensional cavity resonators (typically made from Aluminium) in which you place "naked" qubits that are fabricated on a Sapphire substrate. The advantage of this is that the attainable quality factor of the cavity is much higher than for a coplanar waveguide resonator (although those resonators have caught up quite a bit thanks to work that was done e.g. by the Martinis lab), and that there are fewer noise sources around the qubits.

Personally my current bet would be on Martinis or Schoelkopf to win the race, as they have the best access to both funding (though I don't know the funding details of QuantumCircuits) and Academic resources.

In general though it still seems more probable that a ion-based quantum computer will be the first "real" quantum computer, as the technology is more mature and (for small numbers of qubits at least) easier to scale.

Exciting times!

reply


"Quantum computing has long seemed like one of those technologies that are 20 years away, and always will be."

I've just completed a PhD in this area, and I've never heard this sentiment before. It seems quite unlike fusion research, which is famously always 50 years (?) away. Quantum computing research is proceeding at a rapid pace, and actually it is perhaps only 20 years old in total. Although Feynman considered something akin to a quantum computer in the 80's, it really wasn't until the 90's that quantum error correction became a thing. So it really is a very young field of research. The "old-timers", they are all about 40 years old now, unlike other areas of physics where the oldies really are very old!

reply


Interesting that there's not even a mention of D-Wave here.

reply


I have been told that D-Wave is not actually a quantum computer but a quantum annealer, but I don't know the difference.

reply


Does anyone know if Apple actively works at Quantum Computing?

reply


I'd be surprised. They don't do anything similar. What Apple essentially does is: Plug computer parts together, wrap in a shiny case, add software.

reply


This way off base. They have dedicated scientific research labs. This is just one example them giving a peek: http://www.businessinsider.com/apple-published-first-artific...

reply


What would have to happen to change the current thinking to believe that quantum computing is not possible?

reply


Somebody finding that quantum computers can solve NP-hard problems would be very suspicious. Other than that it would need someone to find a flaw with quantum mechanics.

reply


I don't think that's what most people familiar with the topic believe. It's just considered to be very hard (and some think it's so hard that it may be practically impossible for a very long time).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: