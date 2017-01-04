Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MongoDB's taken hostage
Although my colleagues and I have already pointed out the issue of open-default databases in spring 2015, today it seems for the astonishingly first(?) time somebody took the opportunity to erase hundreds of MongoDBs leaving only this Message:

{ "_id" : ObjectId("5859a0370b8e49f123fcc7da"), "mail" : "harak1r1@sigaint.org", "note" : "SEND 0.2 BTC TO THIS ADDRESS 13zaxGVjj9MNc2jyvDRhLyYpkCh323MsMq AND CONTACT THIS EMAIL WITH YOUR IP OF YOUR SERVER TO RECOVER YOUR DATABASE !" }

Well played, system admins.

Sources: (Jan. '15) https://cispa.saarland/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/MongoDB_documentation.pdf

(Jan '17) http://www.csoonline.com/article/3154190/security/exposed-mongodb-installs-being-erased-held-for-ransom.html

http://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/01/04/mongodb_installs_wiped_by_bitcoin_ransoming_script/

(German) https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/Eindringling-nimmt-offenbar-MongoDB-Datenbanken-als-Geisel-3587479.html






It's been going on for quite some time already, see: https://twitter.com/achillean/status/816385533538631680

Look at the btc address history: https://bitref.com/13zaxGVjj9MNc2jyvDRhLyYpkCh323MsMq

Looks like the guy pulled off these blackmailing/hostage tricks before as well.

Not to pile on to the already tense situation, would you be open to sharing how this happened, what the database contained etc, sort of like a post mortem without revealing any personally identifiable info.

I am not affected by this hostage taking. On the contrary, I am one of the authors of the aforementioned info paper from early '15 warning about this kind of stuff. If you want more information about the incident back then, look me up my name is Kai Greshake. The paper linked above also contains all you need to know about why this incident today happened. As a response MongoDB also updated their security guidelines back then, but refused to change the open-default mechanism and easy-to-do-wrong configuration, arguing that it was aconcious design choice.Turns out this was a bad decision, at least in my eyes, as this is not the first related incident, there were many breaches etc. based around open-default databases in the past 2 years, exposing millions of account info, voting data, and industry equipment.

At the current price, 0.2 BTC is ~200USD.

