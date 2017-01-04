|
|MongoDB's taken hostage
|Although my colleagues and I have already pointed out the issue of open-default databases in spring 2015, today it seems for the astonishingly first(?) time somebody took the opportunity to erase hundreds of MongoDBs leaving only this Message:
{ "_id" : ObjectId("5859a0370b8e49f123fcc7da"),
"mail" : "harak1r1@sigaint.org",
"note" : "SEND 0.2 BTC TO THIS ADDRESS 13zaxGVjj9MNc2jyvDRhLyYpkCh323MsMq AND CONTACT THIS EMAIL WITH YOUR IP OF YOUR SERVER TO RECOVER YOUR DATABASE !" }
Well played, system admins.
Sources:
(Jan. '15) https://cispa.saarland/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/MongoDB_documentation.pdf
(Jan '17) http://www.csoonline.com/article/3154190/security/exposed-mongodb-installs-being-erased-held-for-ransom.html
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/01/04/mongodb_installs_wiped_by_bitcoin_ransoming_script/
(German) https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/Eindringling-nimmt-offenbar-MongoDB-Datenbanken-als-Geisel-3587479.html
