Remember the times around 2006. when many developers were jumping to Apple ecosystem, rise of TextMate, Dtrace, the magnificent Snow Leopard came out year after that...
So I think things move, and that's the good thing. If you are not satisfied or productive on current platform/setup, then go and search for something that will fit your needs.
I bought 13" MBP last year (2015. model) and I am really happy with the machine, to the point where I don't have a single gripe (except macOS thingys).
reply
I disagree with that statement. You can argue that many developers like to use MacBooks, but from that to saying that it's standard there's a long way...
> and sells overpriced hardware
Apple has ALWAYS sold overpriced hardware
Apple recently sells obsolete hardware overpriced (e.g. 2-3 years old minis or Mac Pros).
Aside from that, they din't historically sell "overpriced" hardware. What they did sell was only/mainly high end hardware (not in raw cpu/gpu performance, in the construction, feature set, etc).
Time and again, when websites or people tried to match item per item the respective Apple PC with an equivalent Wintel PC (of the same class, e.g. VAIO back in the day, Dell XPS, etc) AND match the various features, they always ended up in parity or very near parity. And with some features without match at all on the other side (e.g. no magsafe option, lesser trackpad quality, etc).
Even in stuff like tablets, anybody who's been there at the time, remembers that competitors to the iPad took more than a year to bring a device with matching specs AND a smaller price out. The responses from various vendors were up to 20% to 30% higher than the iPad asking price.
I always thought a good device was going to cost at least £1000.
But people realised it now, so they write short blog posts about it now.
Logic Pro X (no Ardour doesn't cut it, sorry. I even subscribed for a while).
Xcode (for iPhone/iPad development. KDevelop and Geany or Nemiver, CodeBlocks etc. isn't going to cut it, sorry).
Ability to AirPlay to my AppleTV 3rd gen. Does anyone know anything I can easily broadcast to from a video inside a web page? On Safari or Quicktime I just have to click the airplay icon.
For reference, I write C++ for my dayjob and for fun (who doesn't??)
Some are. Also on the other direction (and to/from Windows). Complaints for Apple, 32GB RAM option etc aside, I see no much reason to believe the numbers have changed in any large way.
If for once a US-based developer conference (and its speakers) are not predominantly Apple laptops, we can check this again.
macOS gives me that good balance between Windows (for play) and Linux (for work).
I think this is yet-another kind of bubble people submerge themselves in.
Remember the times around 2006. when many developers were jumping to Apple ecosystem, rise of TextMate, Dtrace, the magnificent Snow Leopard came out year after that...
So I think things move, and that's the good thing. If you are not satisfied or productive on current platform/setup, then go and search for something that will fit your needs.
I bought 13" MBP last year (2015. model) and I am really happy with the machine, to the point where I don't have a single gripe (except macOS thingys).
reply