Ask HN: How can I know what my market rate salary is?

Short of going out and getting a bunch of offers, how can I figure out if I'm being compensated appropriately? Since it's so taboo to talk about salary, I have essentially zero data points from friends/colleagues. I've tried Glassdoor and Paysa, but the former seems low and the latter seems high. How do you all figure out what you're worth?
That assuming you choose a job because you want to work there and not because of the money.
To clearify: Making out a standard is hard because the jobs are so different. You can expect to get paid more when you do project management as well for example. And less if your job gives you all the time in the world to research and learn.
reply