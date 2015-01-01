Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel to Acquire 15 Percent Ownership of Here (intel.com)
23 points by dbosch 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I feel like Nokia sold HERE too early. I know they needed the money to engorge Alcatel-Lucent... And I do think it was a good plan to divest of HERE on top of the self-driving car hype wave.

But I think they executed that a bit ahead of time. Peak hype is still a few years away, and the mapping property is unique in the world (nobody else would sell theirs). Meanwhile Nokia was selling from a position of weakness following their near-death experience in the mobile phone market.

I don't understand the hype with here. Google has the better mapping service by far an every other service are far behind, including here map.

The only contender is Osm with is already better than Google in some country and evolving fast.

Some good example is the maps.me application on Android and iOS which is an open source offline map application with everything needed. And you can even contribute to osm from the app.

So why do they buy something which is worse than a free one?

Maybe I'm just missing something.

Aside from the name, I love HERE on iOS. It's easily my favorite navigation/maps app.

The UI is simple, quick, and looks much better than either Google or Apple's offerings.

Ah here

Where?

