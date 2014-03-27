Ask HN: What current companies have the best software engineering culture?

* With few exceptions, engineers aren't hired for a specific team; they go through bootcamp where they get exposure to all parts of the stack and tasks from different teams.
* Ideas usually come from engineers. Managers are there to be a sounding board/connect you with people resources as needed.
* Moving fast is valued (we used to be famously known for "move fast and break things" but now it's "move fast with stable infra". I.e., our dev infra is developed with a eye towards enabling rapid iteration.)
* Lots of internal knowledge sharing.
* Scale. Probably only Google, MS, Amazon come close.
* With only very few exceptions, every engineer has access to the near-entirety of source code at FB (Oculus, Whatsapp, Instagram...).
* Internal mobility is quite straightforward; after a year you can generally transfer to teams with available headcount without a formal set of interviews.
Of course, it's not everyone's cup of tea and like any big company it's not always 100% perfect and we don't always live up to this in every circumstance, but in general this is what it's like and what we're aiming for.
A few examples:
There are clearly defined initiation rites for new employees that make them familiar with the engineering practices.
Focus is on a few key languages (C++, Java, Javascript, Python, Go) and code reviews are practiced over the team boundaries. This makes the knowledge transfer inside the company faster.
Changing your team and role regularly is encouraged.
Single, company-wide code tree and build system makes it easy to switch teams and make it possible to build very efficient tooling.
Coding style is strictly enforced to avoid petty fights and Google's very good coding styles guides include reasoning why certain choices were made.
There are for sure better and worse companies in each category, but even within big companies there is huge variance and it depends what you are looking for.
Though some generic observation:
1. Product companies tends to have better culture than software consultancies.
2. Companies which got strong technical leadership and software is a key component rather than add on (e.g. some banks).
3. Good litmus test is to ask employees, do they have hackathons/educational budget/internal tech talks.
4. Another litmus test is to ask how hard is to push feature to production/release or about developer tooling. Good companies tend to have convenient tools.
Of course even those 4 points got exceptions.
I'm a designer rather than an engineer, but I've always been a bit puzzled by the popularity of intra-company hackathons. It seems like a great way for management to keep employees working longer hours for less pay – an overnight hackathon that results in, say, 80 hours of additional work from a small team only costs the company some pizzas.
If "everyone" does it individuals are less inclined to say "No."
But if it's a free for all, do anything you want style, and participation is optional (truly optional, not fake-optional via management peer pressure), then it's a good sign.
I suppose there's an argument to be made that a good employee can make it mutually beneficial (use the time to learn a new, marketable skill that can get them a raise or a better job), but still...
However, one of the largest faults I've seen in my years working is the arrogance. I have personally found startups to be some of the most humble in that regard, they'll push you to make design choices other shops won't have you make, and if you mess up, your job is much more on the line. This humbles many engineers, and in my opinion creates a better culture.
Larger companies breed arrogance, people learn their niche, there's "in breeding" so to speak. Engineers learn and specialize, and believe they are the smartest or most knowledgeable. This will create arrogance. Where as startups will train everyone to be tricks of the trade, masters of none. And people will learn to improve generally.
Not universal, but I find most startups I've interviewed with extremely arrogant. The nicest workplaces for me have been the old and steady companies with boring software.
Things I see a lot in startups:
Lack of real world business experience, so terrible management.
"we're the best" attitude pervasive in everything.
Hyper focused on the technology used over the job at hand.
Unrealistic expectations in general.
I'm gonna be rich because I'm awesome founders club.
https://labs.spotify.com/2014/03/27/spotify-engineering-cult...
https://labs.spotify.com/2014/09/20/spotify-engineering-cult...
