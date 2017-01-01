Hacker News
Someone Is Destroying Online Go, and Nobody Knows Who It Is
sanxiyn
5 hours ago
1 comment
diamondo25
54 minutes ago
Heh, breaking a winning streak by your opponents internet timing out.
Off-topic: for some reason this website created lots of browser history items...
