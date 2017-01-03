Which kinda summarizes the facts this is based upon.
I wouldn't think that would be a big draw for finance types, especially when there are other markets in the EU that seem like they would be more tax friendly (Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Frankfurt), while still being close enough to other centers of power.
"In bank-based financial systems such as Germany and Japan, banks play a leading role in mobilizing savings, allocating capital, overseeing the investment decisions of corporate managers, and in providing risk management vehicles. In market-based financial systems such as England and the United States, securities markets share center stage with banks in terms of getting society’s savings to firms, exerting corporate control, and easing risk management." [1]
France is a bank-based economy. Britain is market based. London's financial dominance pre-dates the EU for good reasons.
Postscript:
"• In higher income countries, stock markets become more active and efficient relative to banks. There is some tendency for national financial systems to become more market oriented, as they become richer.
• Countries with a Common Law tradition, strong protection of shareholder rights, good accounting regulations, low levels of corruption, and no explicit deposit insurance tend to be more market-based.
• Countries with a French Civil Law tradition, poor protection of shareholder and creditor rights, poor contract enforcement, high levels of corruption, poor accounting standards, restrictive banking regulations, and high inflation tend to have underdeveloped financial systems." page 5
Lets first have a look where common law exists [1]. OK, what's pretty easy: It is FVEY plus some islands.
Now lets have a look at the Corruption Perception Index [2]. The UK and US are at place 12 and 17 respectively. The top 10 is comprised of: Denmark, Finland, Sweden, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada, Germany. I count 2 common law (New Zealand, Canada), and at least 7 civil law (I'm not including Singapore because I don't know what kind of law system they have; the list is including that pesky Germany who according to your source have high corruption). I fail to see your pattern.
Maybe there's a "management class" distinction?
Not to mention, France is increasingly an outlier in Europe with a punishing corporate income tax rate (33%). Most of their European competitors have been slashing that rate the past decade plus: Netherlands 25%, Spain 25%, Austria 25%, Sweden 22%, Denmark 22%, Portugal 21%, Finland 20%, UK 20%, Iceland 20%, Czech 19%, Poland 19%, Switzerland 17.9%, Ireland 12.5%. The average across Europe is about 20%. Why would an international bank want to be there, except for local French business purposes?
Only Frankfurt and London are at a similar level as Paris in the EU for banking today, and if London ceases to be a viable alternative (due to passporting etc. post brexit), then Paris will end up taking a lot of that business for the simple reason labour laws and taxes are not the only things the banks need to care about, but also where their employees are willing to live and work.
My ex works in HR at executive level at a major investment bank. French labour laws etc. never comes up when they consider where to staff up/down (and they do continuously). As for corporate taxes, no investment bank has a problem finding schemes to shift profits around.
> They do have a lot of bad labor laws and quite high taxes, both of which have contributed to France having a very stagnant economy (both in terms of innovation and growth) for decades.
Their GDP per capita is largely moving in lockstep with the UK and Germany, despite far fewer hours worked per year for the average French worker. As it turns out there's very little evidence that these "bad labour laws and quit high taxes" have much impact on growth.
> Not to mention, France is increasingly an outlier in Europe with a punishing corporate income tax rate (33%).
In line with Germany.
> The average across Europe is about 20%. Why would an international bank want to be there, except for local French business purposes?
They are already there for purposes other than "local French business purposes". Many international banks have similar numbers of staff in Paris as in London.
Can you elaborate on the bad labor laws?
Source: an ex that is currently processing staffing numbers across EMEA for a major international investment bank.
Frankfurt is too small to subsume most of this business because of a difficulty getting staff that is willing to work there, and Amsterdam has a different focus. Likely they'll all get part of the pie, but that some of it goes to Paris is pretty much guaranteed.
