Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
TSMC 7nm ready for customer tape-outs in 2Q17, says report
(
digitimes.com
)
14 points
by
baybal2
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
grogenaut
1 hour ago
Is this ahead of Intel? Kaby seems to be on 14nm and their NG seems to be on 10nm.
reply
HappyTypist
1 hour ago
Kind of. TSMC's 7nm is basically Intel's 10nm. There is no exact standard for node processes, so marketing speak takes over.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply