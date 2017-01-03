Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
TSMC 7nm ready for customer tape-outs in 2Q17, says report (digitimes.com)
14 points by baybal2 2 hours ago





Is this ahead of Intel? Kaby seems to be on 14nm and their NG seems to be on 10nm.

Kind of. TSMC's 7nm is basically Intel's 10nm. There is no exact standard for node processes, so marketing speak takes over.

