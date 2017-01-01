Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Who is firing? (January 2017)
4 points
by
who_is_firing
5 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Post companies that are having layoffs, mass firings, unusual churn, etc. If possible, please identify the company or as much specifics so you can help others in the community.
Previous thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13081362
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: