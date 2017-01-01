Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who is firing? (January 2017)
4 points by who_is_firing 5 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
Post companies that are having layoffs, mass firings, unusual churn, etc. If possible, please identify the company or as much specifics so you can help others in the community.

Previous thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13081362






