Dear Obama, from Infosec
(
erratasec.com
)
4 points
by
rkcf
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
rkcf
0 minutes ago
Before the GRIZZLY STEPPE report I found myself asking where the proof for the insinuations of a Russian hack to influence the US elections was. I still ask that question after the report was released. I find it completely plausible. However, given the turbulence and hyper-partisanship of this election cycle, I need a bit more than 'It was the Russians because we say so'.
