Ask HN: How many web developers *don’t* use a JavaScript framework?

I run a small site where I publish daily content. I use Express.js for the server-side logic, which works fine, but on the client side, I (until now) used jQuery with a set of (more or less unorganized) JS modules (bundled with Browserify). I’m now moving to the Preact framework (very similar to React but only 3 KB), and my mind is blown by how much this new system improves code organization. Whereas before the source code of a page component (the HTML, CSS, JS parts) would be scattered around in different parts of my project’s directory structure and I would have trouble keeping track of which files exactly “belong together”, now it’s all neatly organized (e.g. each component in its own directory; logic + JSX template in one file, styles in another file). Now, I’m not a “professional” web developer (my job is publishing content), but I can’t help but wonder, how many practicing web developers don’t use JS frameworks, and how do they keep their code organized? My old system didn’t work and I’m interested in hearing what I should have been doing.