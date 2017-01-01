Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Are there any solid arguments against SPAs in 2017?
Extra complexity. If you're building something simple, it's often quicker or easier to reason about if you just put it together with a basic web framework.

But if you're doing anything reasonably advanced or specifically need the "application-like" feel of an SPA, I don't think there are really any compelling arguments against it. Maaaaaybe the size of the initial payload, but there are strategies to mitigate against that anyway.

Oh, actually, one thing that I'm not 100% sure about is accessibility.

They can be overkill. But usually aren't, even for a static site.

