|Ask HN: What non-news sites do you visit daily?
by wbharding 17 minutes ago
|I would like to give up news sites for at least this month (if not year), but I'm short on ideas for sites that provide interesting, regularly updated content.
I'm hoping to get a handful of recommendations for sites (tech or otherwise) I can visit regularly. Ideally I can get a mix of sites with fun/relaxing content, and mentally stimulating content.
Thanks!
