What's wrong with bootstrapping by consulting?

http://www.paulgraham.com/fundraising.html says: "One VC who read this essay wrote: "We try to avoid companies that got bootstrapped with consulting. It creates very bad behaviors/instincts that are hard to erase from a company's culture."" If you are a founder or VC, do you agree with this? If so, I understand why you might not want to invest in a company whose CURRENT business model is consulting, but what particular "bad behaviors" are left in the culture of a company which USED TO bootstrap by consulting?