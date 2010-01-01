Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Headphone inline controls – how they differ on Apple iOS vs. Android/Nokia (head-fi.org)
To be more precise than "they don't work because Apple is terrible," the two competing pinout standards are CTIA (previously meaning Cellular Telephone Industries Association) and OMTP (Open Mobile Terminal Platform).

According to Wikipedia, the OMTP devices include:

    * old Nokia (and also Lumia starting from the 2nd gen)
    * old Samsung (2012 Chromebooks)
    * old Sony Ericsson (2010 and 2011 Xperias)
    * Sony (PlayStation Vita)
    * OnePlus One
    * Xbox One controller with head phone jack
    * iPhone sold in China
and CTIA devices include:

    * Apple
    * HTC
    * LG
    * Blackberry
    * latest Nokia (including 1st gen Lumia as well as later models)
    * latest Samsung
    * Jolla
    * Sony (Dualshock 4)
    * Microsoft (including Surface and Xbox One controller with chat     adapter)
    * most Android phones
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phone_connector_(audio)#TRRS_s...

I haven't personally tested most of those, but IIRC when I had a Surface Pro the iPhone TRRS earbuds worked fine with it.

For the curious or confused by the "when you tap the button it shoots an electrical signal that the phone will pick up and interpret" in the article, the control buttons are implemented as resistors switched across the mic/ground pair. The mic is 1000Ω or higher. The functions resistors are lower. You can see nice diagrams at… http://source.android.com/devices/accessories/headset/plug-h...

Wow I had no idea this is why Apple headphones don't work on other devices. I was under the impression they did not work because apple devices are 3 pole vs. everything else being 2 pole.

Everything with a microphone is 3 pole.

Everything discussed in the article is 4-pole, isn't it? L, R, G, Mic?

These days, Apple devices are 8-pin 2-lane lightning, and use separate lanes for audio and control. The Apple EarPods appear to be 7-pole: separate grounds for each signal wire, all as twisted pair. That's pretty cool, as someone who wants earbuds to work well near RFI.

Pretty sure Blackberry use the Apple 'standard' as well.

