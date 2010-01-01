According to Wikipedia, the OMTP devices include:
* old Nokia (and also Lumia starting from the 2nd gen)
* old Samsung (2012 Chromebooks)
* old Sony Ericsson (2010 and 2011 Xperias)
* Sony (PlayStation Vita)
* OnePlus One
* Xbox One controller with head phone jack
* iPhone sold in China
* Apple
* HTC
* LG
* Blackberry
* latest Nokia (including 1st gen Lumia as well as later models)
* latest Samsung
* Jolla
* Sony (Dualshock 4)
* Microsoft (including Surface and Xbox One controller with chat adapter)
* most Android phones
I haven't personally tested most of those, but IIRC when I had a Surface Pro the iPhone TRRS earbuds worked fine with it.
These days, Apple devices are 8-pin 2-lane lightning, and use separate lanes for audio and control. The Apple EarPods appear to be 7-pole: separate grounds for each signal wire, all as twisted pair. That's pretty cool, as someone who wants earbuds to work well near RFI.
