Close Look at Recent EmDrive Paper
centauri-dreams.org
by
sohkamyung
1 hour ago
2 comments
sethbannon
40 minutes ago
All quite interesting but the important bit is in the conclusion: "In addition to mechanical and related considerations, the authors’ methods of analysis of sensor data to derive thrusts rests on untenable grounds... Therefore, until more control tests are performed allowing a more accurate method for estimation of thrusts, no faith can be placed in the thrust magnitudes reported in the paper."
Analemma_
20 minutes ago
Previous discussion:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13286160
