Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Close Look at Recent EmDrive Paper (centauri-dreams.org)
14 points by sohkamyung 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





All quite interesting but the important bit is in the conclusion: "In addition to mechanical and related considerations, the authors’ methods of analysis of sensor data to derive thrusts rests on untenable grounds... Therefore, until more control tests are performed allowing a more accurate method for estimation of thrusts, no faith can be placed in the thrust magnitudes reported in the paper."

reply


Previous discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13286160

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: