PcPartPicker for everything?

What do you all think about this idea? For electronic and DIY projects, I often find myself struggling to keep track of all the components needed. After finishing a 3D printer that I designed from scratch, a tool that could keep track of that parts I plan on buying seems ever more useful. It would work as follows: -either in web app or Electron app form -input link, gets title, image, and possibly price from a crawler on the product's page -generate helpful data (like pcpartpicker) What do you think? Just an idea...