|
|PcPartPicker for everything?
|
2 points by matthewhall 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|What do you all think about this idea?
For electronic and DIY projects, I often find myself struggling to keep track of all the components needed. After finishing a 3D printer that I designed from scratch, a tool that could keep track of that parts I plan on buying seems ever more useful.
It would work as follows:
-either in web app or Electron app form
-input link, gets title, image, and possibly price from a crawler on the product's page
-generate helpful data (like pcpartpicker)
What do you think? Just an idea...
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact