My class: “Hands on Python 3.5” 1 point by bikle 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Hello World, If you live near Santa Clara, I invite you to my class: "Hands on Python 3.5" which meets on 8 Saturdays for 4 hours starting Jan 7. The class will build software projects from popular packages available to Python 3.5.2. The venue is Santa Clara Adult Education room F4. The cost is $300. The class provides a certificate should you seek employer reimbursement. holler if questions: bikle101 at gmail Register: https://register.asapconnected.com/CourseDetail.aspx?CourseId=126730&ext=1







