Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Search commit messages
(
github.com
)
15 points
by
moby
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
cmrx64
8 minutes ago
I'm curious how long it took to build their search index, and how they do it/what technologies/algorithms they are using. That's a lot of data!
reply
tomschlick
59 minutes ago
Should be an interesting research tool to see how often we use shitty commit messages when trying to get something fixed...
https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=fix&type=Commits&...
reply
hosainnet
42 minutes ago
"Actually fixed"
https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22actually+fixed...
reply
cmrx64
9 minutes ago
I'm definitely guilty of this one. My big mistake is I always think "oh this will be an easy fix" when configuring a CI system, and then it doesn't work, and I don't split into a new branch then and there.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply