Search commit messages (github.com)
15 points by moby 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I'm curious how long it took to build their search index, and how they do it/what technologies/algorithms they are using. That's a lot of data!

Should be an interesting research tool to see how often we use shitty commit messages when trying to get something fixed...

https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=fix&type=Commits&...

"Actually fixed" https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22actually+fixed...

I'm definitely guilty of this one. My big mistake is I always think "oh this will be an easy fix" when configuring a CI system, and then it doesn't work, and I don't split into a new branch then and there.

