If you are going to get enough out of working for a company then great, go for it. Conversely if your only motivation for working for the company is that they have offered you a lot of shares then you should take a step back and think long and hard about that.
That flips of course for a publicly traded company, those shares have recognizable value right from the start and you can use Black-Sholes or other future value estimators to get a handle on how much you should be swayed by those shares.
As the article points out, it is particular corrosive around the c-suite (CEO, CTO, Cx0 what ever) of people who founded the company. They will often hold a solid number of shares already and even though they shouldn't, will often do the math that if they had sold their shares in this round rather than generating new shares they would be multi-millionaires. Sometimes protecting that illusion becomes more important than making good decisions.
But what advice would you give someone who has an offer from Uber/Airbnb/Dropbox/Pinterest/Palantir? They're derisked to the point where the RSUs/options should have some value, and their offers to employees definitely reflects this. In addition, many of these very late stage companies' employment offers are very heavy on the equity side. Would you still just tell someone who has an Airbnb offer who's weighing it against say, one from Microsoft, to consider the options to be worth $0?
I had a friend who was in a similar predicament and the friend didn't seem to want to believe the steep discounts I told him he needs to apply to the RSUs/Options. At the very least 5%/year compound discounting for the illiquidity premium, as well as a steep 20-30%+ discount for uncertainty for actual exit. Not just business metrics, but macro market conditions as well as the random whims of the board.
I personally value liquidity a lot, and made a strong case that a comparable offer from a publicly traded tech firm to blow a late stage startup's equity heavy package out of the water.
Wasn't there a post here recently about one of those companies having restrictions that made it more-or-less impossible to cash out your equity if you ever left?
Here is a simple open-source site (FD: which I wrote) which handles this for you: https://friendlyoptions.org/
Give the site to your prospective employer, ask them to fill it out with the details of your stock option grant and then share the link with you (all the information is stored in the URL so no data leaks to the site --- or just run it locally if you are paranoid). The site asks for the minimum amount of information possible for you to start valuing your stock options so if they can't fill it out, you essentially have no way to value your options.
With that advertisement out of the way, I disagree with this article a little bit. I think questions about the past/present are all completely fair game and should be asked and answered:
* How much money have you raised and at what terms?
* What is the current stock option plan and what are the details of my stock option grant?
* Have their been any secondary sale transactions in the past? Who participated?
But once you get into the future, prepare to be sold a very optimistic vision of the future that may or may not coincide with reality. And this isn't necessarily anybody doing anything wrong, generally the people who run these types of companies are very optimistic people who believe that what they are saying is true. However, this doesn't mean it is likely to happen. I'm not saying you shouldn't ask, get all the information you can, but a company will never tell you a pessimistic view of the future (and nor should they). They may say they'd never take debt and are shooting for an IPO in 2 years, but I guarantee you if something changes in a year those plans might all go out of the window.
1) Purely as a sign of disrespect to employees, I'd never work at a company where founders sold shares and employees never had the opportunity to. I think it is a very meaningful proxy of if the founders care about their employees or not. If founders want to have a policy prohibiting employees and themselves from selling shares, I'm perfectly fine with that, but not founders get to sell and employees can't.
2) More importantly, a secondary share offering means that at some point in time the common shares were worth enough that somebody bought them. That is a good sign that at the time when the secondary sale was happening, the company was going well. If the secondary sales are ongoing it also gives you a realistic estimate of what the shares are worth right now. This is pretty rare but I think at least a few large "unicorn" companies have regularly scheduled secondary share sales.
1) If there has been one in the past, you may reasonably expect another one in the future. They may even reveal that they have secondary sales at regular intervals. This derisks your equity illiquidity somewhat.
2) If there was a secondary sale where only part of the "leadership" participated, then that's at least a yellow flag for management's attitudes towards its workforce.
There is no one-size-fits-all recommendation though. Everybody is different, and everybody's situation is different. What works for me won't necessarily work for you.
Equity comp, especially in non-publicly-traded companies, indeed is closer to a lottery than a lot of people think, and articles like this are helpful because they are educating people about it.
I also once wrote a blog post about this topic - http://www.somic.org/2015/12/28/on-employees-investing-in-th...
I would love to hear examples. Otherwise I'm calling bullshit on this one.
My pay is about equal to Big 4/Corporate goonshop, and I do way more interesting work. That's enough for me :) If I get paid out, realistically it may be only 100k, perhaps even less. Maybe nothing. Maybe more.
Not only are options often worth less then you think, you get all the tax complications, all the exercise window complications - how do people not discount their value even more?
I think a company like Uber should just offer cash. They are not a rocket ship, they are already in space but haven't IPOed for weird reasons. They raised enough money to just pay cash. If the financiers want to play financial games, they should play them amongst themselves, not with employees livelihood. All of this advice pops up, "Get an (expensive) lawyer to review it", "Take this online seminar" etc. It's like writing a job offer in a foreign language and suggesting someone take a few Duolingo classes so they can read it and make sure it doesn't screw them. And if you need a lawyer to review it, reimbursing an independent one should be part of the job offer, full stop.
Nowadays people are saying don't join startups for money.
But it seems that the founders and VCs are very interested in money. It seems they think _you_ are the only one who shouldn't be worried about money. Work yourself to the bone because "we're a startup", don't expect to get paid because you're "changing the world", but excuse me while I drive off in my ferrari I bought.
Yes, the startup will "change the world", almost always in the sense that every company changes the world by offering goods and services. But if you want to work for charity, work for a non-profit, why do people think it makes sense to sacrifice their own income so some rich VC can get richer?
The tune has changed recently as well. Because pg used to say startups were the way to get rich, by compressing your work years. Zach Holman used to say the same thing. Nowadays you do the compressing your working years in terms of work output, just not in terms of compensation. And Zach Holman is now writing every other blog post on how startups don't pay out and they "move fast and break people."
With the crappy salaries startups offer, it's almost impossible to buy a house in the Bay Area, yet somehow you get looped into the anti-tech villinization. If I'm going to be the big bad evil rich bogeyman, might as well actually try to get paid like one.
Startups were romanticized. These billion dollar companies that are clearly not startups tried to retain the startup "brand". And even the early-stage startups are really just product areas of the VC firm. You are still working for a big company. The VCs call the shot, your "CEO" is the PM. But it's great for the VCs since they can screw you over, screw the customer over, screw the public over, and it doesn't matter because each one of these dinky startups is their own brand you can shut down tomorrow.
They rode the waves of a lot of romanticism from pg essays, the Social Network, Airbnb/Uber/Snapchat, but now bigger companies are paying more, too many engineers have gotten screwed by equity grants, and I think we're seeing a general trend away from startups. Maybe it will eventually restart, but VC companies will not be appealing until VCs fix these issues.
> They raised enough money to just pay cash.
Doubling their cash burn for compensation seems like a pretty poor move when you can get away with basically deferring payment, so to speak.
Most of the people joining these companies, especially early on, are young people straight out of school. When would they ever have had exposure to it, or to any situation which would indicate these kinds of questions are appropriate to ask?
Perhaps in college/high school, we need some kind of "startup economics" course, or at least a lesson on it in a personal finance course. This, and so many other things about the working world. Cause it's so easy to say, "Why didn't you ask about this before you took the job?" But most people have no idea that they can ask about "it", let alone what "it" is.
If you want to find talent, you must find a way to develop it in-house.
This is a great sentiment, but doesn't scale at hypergrowth. P&G and McKinsey can do this, because they're growing slowly. If you're growing at 100+% a year (or even 50+%) you just don't have time to grow all your own talent.
It's a very challenging problem. Great leaders rely on bringing people in that they've worked with before, but there's limits to how much this can scale.
Overall the OP is spot on for what he says.
So you're right, I didn't read it but I will now.
