The Real Name Fallacy
38 points
by
maxt
1 hour ago
2 comments
aestetix
3 minutes ago
Been at this battle for a few years. Check out
https://nymrights.org/
(and
https://nymrights.org/nymrights-info-flyer/
for the info flyer)
kome
20 minutes ago
Very thoughtful article... we are having this debate now in Italy and this would need to be translated.
