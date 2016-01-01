Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What Keeps you from moving?
So like any person in tech I've seen the growth in second(and third) tier cities as viable places to live. The low rent and ability to build smaller businesses(cafes, rental properties, etc) without massive loans is a big sell. However the dynamism of bigger cities and the flywheel that they sustain draws me to stay.

What keeps you from moving to another city/town/etc(Or what made you move)?

What would you need in a smaller city(something like Boise,ID or Salt Lake City, or anywhere in the world that isn't "The place to be") to make the Jump?






Finding, evaluating, and renting/purchasing real-estate is extremely difficult, and the current market makes concurrent evaluation basically impossible. This is similar to the job interview problem. Some move faster than others, and you end up having to either cut options early, or let good options expire. The situation is very "bird in the hand".

I second what some other people say... my friends and family are here. I have also made it a point to be active in the community and the community is here too.

With that said, I already live in a second tier city (second largest city in my State with only 90,000 people in the city) that happens to be a 60 minute drive to the largest city in the region.

I moved from Philadelphia to the Portland, ME area a few years back. My wife was relocating to work for an aerospace startup and I found a job working for an ed-tech startup. So my initial motivation to move was really for her. Aerospace is a very different field, people tend to move to where the jobs are, and the jobs tend not to be in big cities.

We ended up leaving Portland and returning to Philadelphia because both of the startups we were working for eventually ran out of capital and had leadership issues.

Why didn't we stay?

Well, we're both engineers and we both want to continue doing that for a while. There really weren't very good MechE jobs for women in Maine. So, that was a big part of it.

But we aren't entirely happy with big city life, either. Here's what we are looking for at the smaller towns we are evaluating:

1. Healthy, diverse economy. This is hard for a lot of small towns as they tend to be dominated by a single firm, institution or industry. It helps to be "on the border" or in-between a few things.

2. University or College. Having an institution of higher education nearby generally means you have access to cultural institutions (performing arts, galleries, lectures, libraries...).

3. Decent internet access. If you are going to work remote (and you're going to work remote in order to maximize your income) then you want decent internet access. A lot of smaller towns are now getting FTTH service at better prices than we are getting here in Philadelphia (home of the Comshaft). We've seen in this in Norther MN and WI, especially.

4. Within 2 or 3 hours (at minimum) of a decent sized airport. You will likely need to travel for work. Smaller, local airports are expensive and prone to cancellations.

5. Whatever other personal things you are looking for...

Manhattan is just my home now - I love the convenience of everything, and the "always open" nature of this city. I've been here for 18 years now, and thankfully it's no longer just a place for financial or agency jobs when it comes to the tech sector. I'm far enough in my career where I can afford to live here and not really worry about much.

I know I can get a lot more for my money elsewhere, and being in a position where I manage remote employees, with some buying nice houses, it still isn't enough for me to give up the conveniences I am used to.

This also rules out the west coast tech hubs - I love visiting San Francisco, but I could never live there. I don't want to have to drive somewhere.

The weather, mostly. I grew up in Southern California, and moved to NorCal for college (and have been here ever since, so more than 1/2 my life now). Even the Bay Area gets a little too cold for me in the winter.

I love to visit the snow but most certainly don't want to live in it.

Pretty much the only place I'd consider moving to is San Diego, the only major California city I haven't lived in yet.

All my friends and family are here, my whole life is here. The idea of moving away for money (given that I have a steady job) is completely alien to me.

Plus some of us have children who go to school, and all their friends and life are here, too. You'd need something much stronger than money to get me to move. Say a pressing need to relocate to another country.

Similar. My wife's family are here where I am. A lot of our friends from our youth are here too. I have a really nice job.

On the other hand, the political situation could grow extremely uncomfortable in very short order, so ah well.

im in a smaller city, if it can even be called that, in the UK, im still here because there isnt really anywhere in the UK i particularly like so i see little point in moving to another city and i lack the funds to leave the country and move where i would like to be.

I don't want to mingle with the rednecks in midwest.

I'm going to give this comment more consideration and reply than it probably deserves:

You'd be surprised how much crosses over between programming and various redneckery. Jankily slapping together an MVP on some shaky stack shares a lot with backyard cars, DIY home repair, and the like.

At the bottom, it's all learning and rearranging systems, using your mind to save you having to pay someone else to do it in a way that maybe doesn't match your vision.

It's all building shit. I'm in the finance industry by day, but I'm building furniture and ripping cars apart at night, and I can tell you - rednecks have a lot of shit figured out.

Is HN one of those safe spaces where it's only OK to be racist toward white people?

Neither "redneck" nor "midwestern" is a racial slur. At worst it's a geocultural insult.

Not that I think GP's comment was useful or constructive, but overreaction helps nobody.

Redneck is still a class slur, and is never/very rarely pointed toward anyone but white people.

If you can tie it to "I don't want to live near <x>," it is likely a slur of some sort.

If you want to get technical, there is only one "race", humans.

Ok.


That isn't a completely kind way to say it, but I get the sentiment.

I live in an area where seemingly intelligent people of all races occasionally mention that they think climate change is some sort of conspiracy and/or belief in evolution is a fad that will die out relatively soon. It's obviously not enough to get me to leave, but I really get why some people would have trouble dealing with that sort of thing.

Yeah, those people are so judgemental.

It's a good thing we don't want you here, then. :)

Doesn't keep you safe. I'm from the midwest, but I live in Norway.

But then again, I'd not move back, and may not even qualify as a redneck :)

