Ask HN: What Keeps you from moving?

So like any person in tech I've seen the growth in second(and third) tier cities as viable places to live. The low rent and ability to build smaller businesses(cafes, rental properties, etc) without massive loans is a big sell. However the dynamism of bigger cities and the flywheel that they sustain draws me to stay. What keeps you from moving to another city/town/etc(Or what made you move)? What would you need in a smaller city(something like Boise,ID or Salt Lake City, or anywhere in the world that isn't "The place to be") to make the Jump?