DeepMind’s work in 2016: a round-up (deepmind.com)
29 points by jonbaer 46 minutes ago





I'm excited for WaveNet to get faster/more accessible. I'm not very technically inclined when it comes to downloading things of github and hacking them together.

My goal is audio books - I'd love to hear them read by my favorite movie characters.

They had a vast presence on EWRL, it's really amazing how many effort goes into research. Really inspiring.

