Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
DeepMind’s work in 2016: a round-up
(
deepmind.com
)
29 points
by
jonbaer
46 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
gallerdude
2 minutes ago
I'm excited for WaveNet to get faster/more accessible. I'm not very technically inclined when it comes to downloading things of github and hacking them together.
My goal is audio books - I'd love to hear them read by my favorite movie characters.
reply
merqurio
40 minutes ago
They had a vast presence on EWRL, it's really amazing how many effort goes into research. Really inspiring.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
My goal is audio books - I'd love to hear them read by my favorite movie characters.
reply