Rescale (YC W12)is Hiring Director of Marketing

Lead overall marketing strategy for Rescale by anticipating industry trends and directing market research efforts for the company Develop the marketing process including inbound, outbound and demand generation and oversee its day-to-day implementation Collaborate with sales, engineering and product teams to guide a unified approach to messaging and positioning that meets market demands Design and coordinate promotional campaigns and other cross-channel marketing efforts (digital, print, social, etc) Plan and organize marketing functions (PR, social ambassador, corporate communications) and operations (messaging, branding, communications, etc) and ensure they project Rescale’s unique voice Promote the company at industry events globally by creating and delivering compelling content Define effective and measurable marketing strategies (metrics, tracking engagement, etc) to support the company’s overall objectives Be an integral part of marketing initiatives company-wide by planning and creating a broad network of strategic partnerships Help build a high-performing team of marketing professionals

Qualifications:

5-7 years of marketing experience in a senior leadership role Experience in a fast-paced, hyper-growth startup environment Deep understanding of both traditional enterprise sales process and SaaS sales models Demonstrated success utilizing metrics to drive sales performance Expertise with tools such as HubSpot, Salesforce.com and Google Analytics

About Rescale: Rescale offers a software platform and hardware infrastructure for companies to perform scientific and engineering simulations. Rescale’s mission is to provide a highly powerful simulation platform that empowers the world’s engineers and scientists to develop the most innovative products and perform groundbreaking research and development.

Location: San Francisco, CA

Submit resume: bd-jobs@rescale.com