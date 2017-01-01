|
|Ask HN: Status of VR in Linux
|I'm a programmer with a lot of experience with GL. I'm mostly working with data visualization in general, but I wrote several non-toy 3D engines in the past.
I've been rather oblivious with VR as of date, even though I toyed with 3d glasses on an SGI Octane decades ago. After a couple of experiences with the Oculus though, I'd love to start hacking on VR technology.
As my development platform for the last 10+ years as been exclusively Linux, and again almost exclusively targeting high-end NVidia cards, I have no interest in switching OS whatsoever.
What is the status of VR on linux? It seems that most headsets are platform and vendor-locked. Why is this the case? Are some devices more hackable than others?
