Ask HN: Status of VR in Linux
I'm a programmer with a lot of experience with GL. I'm mostly working with data visualization in general, but I wrote several non-toy 3D engines in the past.

I've been rather oblivious with VR as of date, even though I toyed with 3d glasses on an SGI Octane decades ago. After a couple of experiences with the Oculus though, I'd love to start hacking on VR technology.

As my development platform for the last 10+ years as been exclusively Linux, and again almost exclusively targeting high-end NVidia cards, I have no interest in switching OS whatsoever.

What is the status of VR on linux? It seems that most headsets are platform and vendor-locked. Why is this the case? Are some devices more hackable than others?






In theory, http://www.osvr.org/hdk2.html is exactly what you are looking for. In practice... well, it's open-source and the software team would appreciate contributions.

If you want to be part of the "platform", then it's not ready yet. Valve demoed SteamVR working on Linux a couple of months ago at Steam Dev Days, but it's not released yet. Given Valve Time, it could be anywhere from weeks to a year from now.

It's possible to write your own OpenVR driver with whatever headset, but it would be quite an undertaking.

If you're just messing around on your own, OSVR is n standalone open source initiative (which also has SteamVR support) that is largely cross-platform but I haven't played with it.

Finally, last month Khronos Group announced [1] that they're going to be developing a joint VR standard with all the big players which should also advance VR towards being more cross-platform.

tl;dr: Unless you're building just for yourself, I'd wait or bite the bullet and install Windows for the duration. (I did the latter, sigh.)

[1] https://www.khronos.org/news/press/khronos-announces-vr-stan...

I'm with you! This is one of the last few articles related to 'vr on linux' that I read before the Holidays: http://www.roadtovr.com/steamvr-to-get-linux-and-mac-osx-sup...

AFAIK both Unity and Unreal Engines have 'experimental' linux builds available. I started the year hardware-strapped, but hopefully sometime in 2017 I'll start dabbling with these linux alternatives.

Good luck!

You might be interesting in following along with this: https://github.com/cnlohr/libsurvive

Hacker extraordinaire Charles Lohr is reverse engineering the Vive protocols and has made good headway so far. It also seems that Valve has been giving him the odd hint along the way.

VR makes an excellent demo, but has anybody found themselves playing VR games regularly? For me, it seems a little like the 3D situation a few years ago. I bought a TV, got the glasses, and was able to play some PS3 games in 3D. It was a lot of fun... for an afternoon.

The 3D TV comparison is completely tired at this point. VR is a new form of HCI, not a questionably improved display technology. Besides that point, if you're only looking at VR as "games" you're missing the boat entirely.

I've had my vive for over six months now and still play a couple times per week. I've lost interest in traditional games at this point.

You might want to look at this lightning talk from 33c3:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5uqQL-dKBU&feature=youtu.be...

We really need to standardize VR drivers with a hardware class that needs to support, in a standard fashion, x types of standard i/o.

The various VR platform vendors have only recently come together on a universal standard, which will ideally be implemented on both Windows and Linux: https://www.khronos.org/vr

> What is the status of VR on linux?

It doesn't work, at all. Sorry.

Even OSVR?

