Request for Startups: Water
(
ycombinator.com
)
22 points
by
craigcannon
2 hours ago
chermanowicz
6 minutes ago
I'm excited about this quite a bit, but does YC have any experts on water & science/engineering in general? "lower-cost desalination plants, novel purification technologies" are technical science & engineering problems often closely tied to academia & research. Fortunately though there are some great resources in the Bay Area in these fields.
saycheese
6 minutes ago
>> "We’re now reviewing applications on a rolling basis, so you can apply here now."
What percentage of YC investments are funded on a rolling basis?
toomuchtodo
45 minutes ago
Maybe reach out to these folks?
https://openawg.github.io/
cjbenedikt
1 hour ago
Finally! Congrats!
