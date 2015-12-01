Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Recommendations for a book on Distributed Systems?
24 points by bogomipz 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite
I wanted to ask what people have read and would recommend for a book(s) on Distributed Systems. Both the Coulouris book and the Tanenbaum book seem to be pretty standard but the reviews and ratings on these seem to be underwhelming:

https://www.amazon.com/Distributed-Systems-Principles-Paradigms-2nd/dp/0132392275/

https://www.amazon.com/Distributed-Systems-Concepts-Design-5th/dp/0132143011






These are some decent notes:

http://videlalvaro.github.io/2015/12/learning-about-distribu...

http://dancres.github.io/Pages/

http://book.mixu.net/distsys/single-page.html

There does not seem to be a lot out there that bridges the gap between very theoretical papers and real world usage. There's also a lot of handwaving about how "distributed systems are hard!", which is absolutely not telling me something I did not already know.

To add to what other's have said I've found "Designing for Scalability with Erlang/OTP: Implement Robust, Fault-Tolerant Systems" https://www.amazon.com/Designing-Scalability-Erlang-OTP-Faul... to pretty useful even though I don't care about Erlang (that much), because the last 4 chapters are about designing scalable and fault tolerant distributed systems in generic terms that apply even to non-Erlang systems.

Also as a side note, does anyone know why are the Amazon categories so bad? http://prntscr.com/dr3itj This book is classified in "javascript".

It's not released yet, but I've been reading the early release version of Designing Data-Intensive Applications by Martin Kleppmann (http://shop.oreilly.com/product/0636920032175.do). I've found it pretty useful and well-written thus far. He does a good job of explaining concepts and then tying them to real-world implementations and examples. It's a good balance of theory and practical knowledge.

This is definitely a must read. A very systematic approach of explaining different concepts with real examples, problems each solution brings and tradeoffs we do by choosing approach A vs approach B. Not sure if I can recommend any technical book more than this one!

I recommend The Little Elixir & OTP Guidebook.

https://www.manning.com/books/the-little-elixir-and-otp-guid...

It's easier to build distributed apps with Elixir because of Erlang's OTP. Check it out, I'm sure it'll be interesting for you.

Not exactly a book, but Yale CS hosts a set of notes from a course of theirs, almost 500 pages.

http://cs-www.cs.yale.edu/homes/aspnes/classes/465/notes.pdf

We used Coulouris in our Distributed Systems course back in 2010, it covers all the fundamentals used in today's modern systems.

Things like ring quorums are implemented by Cassandra and other systems, I just didn't know about them (ie Cassandra et al...) to put a face to the name back then.

One thing to do is to start reading papers, and branch out from there. There's a few major ones like the Map-Reduce Paper, BigTable, Dremel, Raft, perhaps Paxos etc... and use the citations to then deepen your understanding.

Also there's plenty of people here who can always answer questions. :)

Cheers.

I concur with reading papers - we never used textbooks. I've linked to the course readings in [0].

[0] http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~swift/classes/cs739-fa14/wiki/pmwi...

