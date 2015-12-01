Ask HN: Recommendations for a book on Distributed Systems?

https://www.amazon.com/Distributed-Systems-Principles-Paradigms-2nd/dp/0132392275/
https://www.amazon.com/Distributed-Systems-Concepts-Design-5th/dp/0132143011
http://videlalvaro.github.io/2015/12/learning-about-distribu...
http://dancres.github.io/Pages/
http://book.mixu.net/distsys/single-page.html
There does not seem to be a lot out there that bridges the gap between very theoretical papers and real world usage. There's also a lot of handwaving about how "distributed systems are hard!", which is absolutely not telling me something I did not already know.
Also as a side note, does anyone know why are the Amazon categories so bad? http://prntscr.com/dr3itj This book is classified in "javascript".
https://www.manning.com/books/the-little-elixir-and-otp-guid...
It's easier to build distributed apps with Elixir because of Erlang's OTP. Check it out, I'm sure it'll be interesting for you.
http://cs-www.cs.yale.edu/homes/aspnes/classes/465/notes.pdf
Things like ring quorums are implemented by Cassandra and other systems, I just didn't know about them (ie Cassandra et al...) to put a face to the name back then.
One thing to do is to start reading papers, and branch out from there. There's a few major ones like the Map-Reduce Paper, BigTable, Dremel, Raft, perhaps Paxos etc... and use the citations to then deepen your understanding.
Also there's plenty of people here who can always answer questions. :)
[0] http://pages.cs.wisc.edu/~swift/classes/cs739-fa14/wiki/pmwi...
