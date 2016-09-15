Please, Intel: add more L3 cache to desktop PC CPUs, and put 6 core instead of 4, not just for the servers.
For someone who doesn't follow Intel chip generations closely, the chart of the generations of Core I3/I5/I7 chips was informative. Two Observations:
1. Why doesn't Intel actually name the chips to make them clearer?
2. The poor Mac Mini that Apple is selling in 2017 uses 2013 era chips and is way overpriced.
Because that would make it clearer which chip was better when an average non-techie person was in Best Buy. If it was clearer which chip was which, Acer and Lenovo and whatever low end computer maker is still around couldn't put a cheaper chip in without people noticing.
Intel does name their chips. ex: Intel Core i7-6700K[0], Intel Core i7-5775C[1]
They also have families (Core i7), and generations (6th Generation i7 Processors), and microarchitectures (Skylake)[2]
As for making it clearer, I think the i3/i5/i7/Xeon branding is probably as clear as they can, given that they have a few dozen processors per market (Desktop/Server/Mobile/Embedded) per generation, each targeting a different thing (low TDP, high clock speed, more cores, hyperthreading, etc).
Although the author points out that single core performance hasn't improved since Sandy Bridge (2011) and multi-core performance has been largely lackluster since then.
While I agree it's shameful for Apple to be selling the current Mac Mini, the performance from 2017 chips is going to be only ~20% better than what's in the Mac Mini now. [0]
It's not a completely fair comparison because the i7-7500U is 15W, but I can't find any Intel mobile CPUs released in 2015 or 2016 which were dual core and didn't have a 15W TDP.
Server: expensive, more expensive, you can't afford it
Desktop: nicely priced, expensive
Mobile: nicely priced, expensive, pretty expensive
Of course, if they made it that simple, then this would happen:
Cheap server: buy ARM
Cheap Desktop: buy an older PC
Cheap mobile: ARM
REALLY cheap mobile: buy last years' ARM
For #2, the performance isn't really much different for most people. Running office and surfing the net probably are more limited by typing speed and internet connectivity than the speed of your CPU.
I think most people pay those prices because they want the simplicity (either real or imagined) that Apple has over the other options.
Because it makes more money this way. "Cheap", "Expensive" and "Middle ground" is the optimal marketing strategy.
It feigns transparency but really it is just an opportunity to exploit a common bug in human-brain logic. Specifically, Decoy Pricing.
The i5 and i7 are both quad-core CPUs clocked at no more than 100MHz away from each other. But the i7 is $100 more to make the i5 look like a good deal. When consumers buy the i5 they "think" they got a good deal, when in reality, Intel priced the i7 to make them feel this way.
Also, don't complain about marketers taking advantage of human psychology. That's their freaking job. Instead, you should take advantage of it too.
Hopefully somebody who knows more about this than me can jump in and fill in the blanks here.
Consider that the 7700K in question gets similar performance to your Sandy Bridge box at probably 1/3 of the power draw. (I had a 4.2GHz 2600K for a few years and the socket pulled about 102W, so I'm guessing that's what you're looking at). A 3X increase in power efficiency is certainly not a lack of progress, it's just that you don't care.
The office became noticeably cooler, it was a good upgrade.
So, no lower power is not a solid reason to upgrade.
That's 4 years running the CPU at full tilt. The 2600K will idle at a lot less than 102W
Unfortunately, the path to the best hardware on PC is usually with gamer hardware, which means you end up with hardware with pointless bling attached.
Thanks user persona centered design!
The keyboard and mouse on my work desktop are gamer gear, as is my work laptop (my next one might even be an Alienware). And boy, do I hate their radioactive glowing.
The MSIs are nice (as are Razers, etc), but I'll probably stick to a major vendor like Dell (Alienware), Lenovo or HP - in other words, a company with an established support infrastructure.
I've also been super impressed with the physical touchpad buttons, port array and OLED screen on the Alienware 13 R3. The catch is that it's relatively heavy and ugly. BUT, the heaviest I'm willing to go is around the weight of my old 2011 15" MBP (~5 pounds and change), and it comes in around that weight.
The new XPS 15 with 1050 also is a top contender for me, although the ports leave me wanting.
-- edit - forgot to mention that the lack of touchscreens also put MSI's GS series near the bottom of my list.
It won't have the giant dust shield, extra power phases, or gamer LAN, or access points on the board for voltage testers, or no thunderbolt, but it'll have quality components and an Intel LAN and a good sound chip. If you aren't overclocking, they are functionally identical.
Sometimes yes. A lot of times though, the chipset will be different on the "lower-end" boards, ie. 990FX vs 990 chipset, etc.
Just be careful when selecting your board, as it does often determine the maximum performance of your system - and you don't want it to be a bottleneck to your other expensive components.
Sometimes, yes... but in this case, it appears to be a large heatsink spread out over the mobo. Gamer mobo's are often setup to be overclocked, so larger-than-normal heatsinks are common.
Sounds to me like the original Phenom series of CPU's. They were very power hungry and ran very hot (140+ Watts at stock clocks)... the newer cpu's are a bit better, although they still lag in performance.
If AMD's Ryzen benchmarks are to be believed, that seems like it will change very soon though.
http://www.macrumors.com/2016/09/15/iphone-7-faster-than-mac...
A lot of the appeal of the Intel based Macs is the ability to run Windows at native speeds. That wouldn't be possible with ARM.
Finally, Apple only sells 16-20 million Macs a year. I can't see it being worth the investment to switch to ARM and creating all of the auxiliary supporting hardware it gets to use by using standard PC hardware.
The very first sentence of the article is, "The Intel Core i7-7700K is what happens when a chip company stops trying."
However,
Title: Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake review: Is the desktop CPU dead?
Subtitle: With identical performance to Skylake, Intel brings desktop performance to a standstill.
*edit: while I'm not in any way sticking up for intel (I love RISC architecture personally) I do wonder if this cycle is just aligning technologies such as DDR4 / PCIe bus speeds, chipset smarts such as NVMe pass through to bypass the SCSI subsystem etc... more than it was outrun / be directly faster than the previous generation. I might be wrong (again no research done here!) but it wouldn't surprise me if it was a feature alignment cycle. IMO - what we need is ECC on the desktop i7 range, that would be a killer.
I'm partial to the 2500k myself.
With AMD no longer contentious, Intel has, quite literally, stopped trying.
Look at Netburst era Intel vs modern Intel. Behind the 8-ball Intel can show you what Intel looks like when it's trying.
