Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake review: Is the desktop CPU dead? (arstechnica.com)
51 points by legodt 1 hour ago | 63 comments





For new PCs, Intel chips are amazing. However, e.g. updating a desktop PC with a 2.8GHz (3.46GHz turbo, 8MB L3 cache) Core i7 from 2009 with a decent enough video card it is not: spending 300-400 USD on a new CPU for just 30% performance it is non sense, in my opinion.

Please, Intel: add more L3 cache to desktop PC CPUs, and put 6 core instead of 4, not just for the servers.

Completely off topic...

For someone who doesn't follow Intel chip generations closely, the chart of the generations of Core I3/I5/I7 chips was informative. Two Observations:

1. Why doesn't Intel actually name the chips to make them clearer?

2. The poor Mac Mini that Apple is selling in 2017 uses 2013 era chips and is way overpriced.

Edit: fixed typos

>Why doesn't Intel and actually name the chips to make them clearer?

Because that would make it clearer which chip was better when an average non-techie person was in Best Buy. If it was clearer which chip was which, Acer and Lenovo and whatever low end computer maker is still around couldn't put a cheaper chip in without people noticing.

re: #1

Intel does name their chips. ex: Intel Core i7-6700K[0], Intel Core i7-5775C[1]

They also have families (Core i7), and generations (6th Generation i7 Processors), and microarchitectures (Skylake)[2]

As for making it clearer, I think the i3/i5/i7/Xeon branding is probably as clear as they can, given that they have a few dozen processors per market (Desktop/Server/Mobile/Embedded) per generation, each targeting a different thing (low TDP, high clock speed, more cores, hyperthreading, etc).

[0] - http://ark.intel.com/products/88195/Intel-Core-i7-6700K-Proc...

[1] - http://ark.intel.com/products/88040/Intel-Core-i7-5775C-Proc...

[2] - http://ark.intel.com/products/codename/37572/Skylake#@Deskto...

IMO xeons are the most confusing, especially since they often run behind by a year or so. E3 vs E5 vs v2, vs v3, va v4, vs v5 vs core clock speed (important for single threaded apps and databases) vs multicore horizontal scale, 2650 v3 doesn't really explain the generation, clock speed, cache size or number of cores (maybe I'm stupid?)

> 2. The poor Mac Mini that Apple is selling in 2017 uses 2013 era chips and is way overpriced.

Although the author points out that single core performance hasn't improved since Sandy Bridge (2011) and multi-core performance has been largely lackluster since then.

While I agree it's shameful for Apple to be selling the current Mac Mini, the performance from 2017 chips is going to be only ~20% better than what's in the Mac Mini now. [0]

It's not a completely fair comparison because the i7-7500U is 15W, but I can't find any Intel mobile CPUs released in 2015 or 2016 which were dual core and didn't have a 15W TDP.

[0] http://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare.php?cmp%5B%5D=2345&cmp%5...

For #1, I would suggest the answer would not help sales....I think it would look like this (apologies to Apple's old "good, better, best" computer labeling):

Server: expensive, more expensive, you can't afford it

Desktop: nicely priced, expensive

Mobile: nicely priced, expensive, pretty expensive

Of course, if they made it that simple, then this would happen:

Cheap server: buy ARM

Cheap Desktop: buy an older PC

Cheap mobile: ARM

REALLY cheap mobile: buy last years' ARM

For #2, the performance isn't really much different for most people. Running office and surfing the net probably are more limited by typing speed and internet connectivity than the speed of your CPU. I think most people pay those prices because they want the simplicity (either real or imagined) that Apple has over the other options.

Could not agree more, both in the desktop and server markets - the naming / models are annoying as crap. I.e. As a server CPU it's not clear weather a E5-2660 v2 is better or worse than an E5-2640 v3 etc.... its just... not clear.

> 1. Why doesn't Intel and actually name the chips to make them clearer?

Because it makes more money this way. "Cheap", "Expensive" and "Middle ground" is the optimal marketing strategy.

It feigns transparency but really it is just an opportunity to exploit a common bug in human-brain logic. Specifically, Decoy Pricing.

The i5 and i7 are both quad-core CPUs clocked at no more than 100MHz away from each other. But the i7 is $100 more to make the i5 look like a good deal. When consumers buy the i5 they "think" they got a good deal, when in reality, Intel priced the i7 to make them feel this way.

Read up on Decoy Pricing to learn about this effect: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pricing_strategies#Decoy_prici...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Decoy_effect

Also, don't complain about marketers taking advantage of human psychology. That's their freaking job. Instead, you should take advantage of it too.

So when buying an i5 I am in fact getting much more performance per cost compared to the i7, because Intel decided to make the i7 much more expensive in order to make the i5 seem like it has much better performance per cost?

It's also much more expensive to produce an i7. i7 are near perfect chips and are able to run higher clock rate efficiently and safely while i5s are more "standard" and have their performance clamped down to what they can safely handle. There are less i7 chips rolling off the lines, which increases their price.

Hopefully somebody who knows more about this than me can jump in and fill in the blanks here.

Is the cache size and turbo boost the same though?

So, as someone still using an OC'd 2600k from 2011 there is still little point in upgrading which feels crazy.

Desktop CPUs are a mature market. Desktop applications tend to be either not performance limited or limited by something other than the CPU.

Consider that the 7700K in question gets similar performance to your Sandy Bridge box at probably 1/3 of the power draw. (I had a 4.2GHz 2600K for a few years and the socket pulled about 102W, so I'm guessing that's what you're looking at). A 3X increase in power efficiency is certainly not a lack of progress, it's just that you don't care.

My last round of upgrades for the wife's and my desktops was entirely motivated by upgrading to lower power parts that provided the same (or better in the case of video cards) performance.

The office became noticeably cooler, it was a good upgrade.

It costs around 500$ to get similar performance. So ~500$ / (0.20$/kwh * 0.102kw * 2/3) that's ~37,000 hours or 24/7 for 4 years.

So, no lower power is not a solid reason to upgrade.

Lower power means less demand for quickly spinning fans. Fan noise is quite a huge purchase decision factor for some people looking to buy a home pc (like me, I'm one of those people).

On a desktop. I know you don't care, I said so. But Kaby Lake is a silicon product for a bunch of markets (of which "desktop" is a rapidly shrinking one), and in those markets it represents solid improvement over its predecessors.

> that's ~37,000 hours or 24/7 for 4 years.

That's 4 years running the CPU at full tilt. The 2600K will idle at a lot less than 102W

Yep, efficiency is key here. That is where most improvement has done in terms of cpu design in recent years.

Out of interest - what video decoding is missing from the 2* series that is present in the 4/6 series? Like are you missing out of h265 etc...?

I'm also using a 2600k (non-overclocked). I'm going to upgrade soon though. The main reason is I want to take advantage of things like usb 3 and an m.2 ssd. I also want to get a new video card and I'm using it as an excuse to build a new computer.

I think most consumers feel this way right now (hence the always slowing sales in the PC market) and companies like Intel and AMD are definitely feeling the squeeze. When the farthest you can push the limits of your new chipset are, well, see review above, I can't imagine how stressful it is for them right now.

Yeah I have a 4770K in my home server, except ECC and h265 deciding, it meets most retirements for me.

The only reason to upgrade today is watts, either for heat or battery life. Oh and crypto I guess. Although Intel ME cancels all this.

Big photo of a motherboard.. What kind of monstrosity of a mobo is that? Please tell me all that shit on it is metal and has some sort of cooling purpose. It looks like a bunch of moulded plastic to make it 'look cool'.

As far as I can tell, it's not even released yet. https://rog.asus.com/articles/maximus-motherboards/press-rel... Aside from protecting the various chips, it's going to look great in a case lit up like a bat-signal.

Edit: It comes with two independent LED zones built-in http://rog.asus.com/media/1483473467178.jpg , and headers to control 4 meters of LED light strips, not to mention coordination with compatible glowy RAM sticks. http://rog.asus.com/media/148345887868.jpg . But the PCIe slots are actually steel-reinforced, so it's only about 85% eye-candy. http://rog.asus.com/media/1483459091833.jpg "In fact, if you give the Code a home in a tempered glass chassis, it’s practically impossible not to end up with a system that looks rather special." That's a quote from the press release!

Short answer, it's a "gamer" board.

Unfortunately, the path to the best hardware on PC is usually with gamer hardware, which means you end up with hardware with pointless bling attached.

Try buying a laptop for CAD rendering sometime. So many people where I work didn't want to settle for last gen speeds of "workstation" class (think, AMD firepro and Nvidia Quadro cards) and now pay the shame price of rainbow LEDs, red plastic, and gaudy keyboard fonts.

Thanks user persona centered design!

Sadly, the PC companies are following the money. I guess it's mainly gamers who are forking out cash for high end hardware these days.

The keyboard and mouse on my work desktop are gamer gear, as is my work laptop (my next one might even be an Alienware). And boy, do I hate their radioactive glowing.

If you already live the glowing light life and aren't getting out anytime soon (and why would you? It's not like anyone else is selling high quality computer stuff like this), MSI has been putting out fantastic laptops in terms of performance to dollar recently AND they don't skimp on the port selection, something I love about my workstation type laptop. Some of my co-workers brought these in recently and it only furthers my endless disappointment that good hardware can't come in sensible a package.

Because the laptop would be for work, I care about warranty and support.

The MSIs are nice (as are Razers, etc), but I'll probably stick to a major vendor like Dell (Alienware), Lenovo or HP - in other words, a company with an established support infrastructure.

I've also been super impressed with the physical touchpad buttons, port array and OLED screen on the Alienware 13 R3. The catch is that it's relatively heavy and ugly. BUT, the heaviest I'm willing to go is around the weight of my old 2011 15" MBP (~5 pounds and change), and it comes in around that weight.

The new XPS 15 with 1050 also is a top contender for me, although the ports leave me wanting.

-- edit - forgot to mention that the lack of touchscreens also put MSI's GS series near the bottom of my list.

WOAH the XPS 15 comes with a 1050 now? I might pay the huge price premium to get my hands on that (and then some more to turn that USB c port into all the useful ports I'm losing).


Try getting the gamer PC past Internal Controls at your university when you are a structural biologist. There's some fast talking to the beancounters involved.

This is a top-end board...$250+. You can get the same hardware at a much lower price point - $125+.

It won't have the giant dust shield, extra power phases, or gamer LAN, or access points on the board for voltage testers, or no thunderbolt, but it'll have quality components and an Intel LAN and a good sound chip. If you aren't overclocking, they are functionally identical.

reply


> You can get the same hardware at a much lower price point

Sometimes yes. A lot of times though, the chipset will be different on the "lower-end" boards, ie. 990FX vs 990 chipset, etc.

Just be careful when selecting your board, as it does often determine the maximum performance of your system - and you don't want it to be a bottleneck to your other expensive components.

> which means you end up with hardware with pointless bling attached

Sometimes, yes... but in this case, it appears to be a large heatsink spread out over the mobo. Gamer mobo's are often setup to be overclocked, so larger-than-normal heatsinks are common.

Actually, that's just a large dust shield. It is bling, but that's ok. There are people that like to outfit their computers with LED's, glass side panels, illuminated liquid cooling liquid...you name it. This board is made for them.

The integrated heatsink is cool, but the aesthetic decision making around the component are what bring the cringe. Thanks for explaining that there is a practical function to the element though, that's cool design!

I can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen CPUS. Time to upgrade my trusty Phenom II 955

I'm such a pessimist with AMD CPUs, I just have bad memories of power hungry, hot running chips with lots of microcode bugs and problems with ACPI etc...

> I just have bad memories of power hungry, hot running chips with lots of microcode bugs and problems with ACPI

Sounds to me like the original Phenom series of CPU's. They were very power hungry and ran very hot (140+ Watts at stock clocks)... the newer cpu's are a bit better, although they still lag in performance.

If AMD's Ryzen benchmarks are to be believed, that seems like it will change very soon though.

This is why Apple will soon abandon Intel entirely, which is why Apple abandoned the PowerPC as well. Either you progress forwards or you get run over.

reply


Nobody is even close to touching intel in its niche of high single chip preformance at reasonable power usage. PPC was way way behind when it got replaced.

reply


Sure, but I think we'll see MacBooks using Apple SoC's in the future:

http://www.macrumors.com/2016/09/15/iphone-7-faster-than-mac...

reply


Apple already abandoned the market this review is talking about. They don't ship desktops any more. As the article makes clear (not in the headline, obviously) Kaby Lake actually does have a bunch of improvements for mobile applications.

Apple makes a damned good mobile chip, but it's still just a mobile chip and it plays by mobile rules. Do you think apple has the expertise to switch to desktop class chip design?

reply


A lot of the appeal of the Intel based Macs is the ability to run Windows at native speeds. That wouldn't be possible with ARM.

Finally, Apple only sells 16-20 million Macs a year. I can't see it being worth the investment to switch to ARM and creating all of the auxiliary supporting hardware it gets to use by using standard PC hardware.

And if they switch, i'd switch away from Apple.. No escape key and no X86? pshawww

You know AMD exists right? And with Ryzen coming up, it's looking pretty alright for them on the desktop front.

What alternatives to Intel are there, even?

ARM, seriously - ok while many apps need to have an interpreter / to be compiled for the architecture - god damn for the the money and the power it shits all over x86 processors, ARM based chips are so damn cheap you /could/ chuck 6 full chips for less than the price of once x86 and of course it comes down to execution but if properly done - per watt god damn RISC based processors really do well these days, look at the latest iPhone / iPad ARM CPU - it's faster than the MacBook with the latest (one older now) intel CPU but costs less and uses 1/6th the power.

reply


you are overstating things significantly, ARM is still way behind (an order of magnitude or more) on single thread preformance. Nobody cares about preformance per watt if it means everything lags a massive amount.

That title... while I'm not disagreeing with the intent or the message that has to be classed as clickbait. Like come on, that's one well of an optioned title for an article that links to an article with a completely different title. Just, you know - even without any research I'm quite confident that the company in question (intel) hasn't 'stopped trying', perhaps they've undervalued a product line or had a lacklustre release but I'm sure there's a lot of engineers 'trying', again, click bate titles - grr!

Like the guidelines ask, since there's nothing wrong with the article's title we've reverted the submission title from “The Intel Core i7-7700K is what happens when a company stops trying”.

Like come on, that's one well of an optioned title for an article that links to an article with a completely different title.

The very first sentence of the article is, "The Intel Core i7-7700K is what happens when a chip company stops trying."

reply


However,

Title: Intel Core i7-7700K Kaby Lake review: Is the desktop CPU dead?

Subtitle: With identical performance to Skylake, Intel brings desktop performance to a standstill.

*edit: while I'm not in any way sticking up for intel (I love RISC architecture personally) I do wonder if this cycle is just aligning technologies such as DDR4 / PCIe bus speeds, chipset smarts such as NVMe pass through to bypass the SCSI subsystem etc... more than it was outrun / be directly faster than the previous generation. I might be wrong (again no research done here!) but it wouldn't surprise me if it was a feature alignment cycle. IMO - what we need is ECC on the desktop i7 range, that would be a killer.

That title (and first sentence) is a pretty good encapsulation on what's been happening with their CPU line and why most people will keep their good enough 2-5 year-old CPUs and just overclock them occasionally. Too bad there's no real competition to Intel in the desktop CPU marker.

reply


I'm partial to the 2500k myself.

First sentence of article: "The Intel Core i7-7700K is what happens when a chip company stops trying."

I disagree.

With AMD no longer contentious, Intel has, quite literally, stopped trying.

Look at Netburst era Intel vs modern Intel. Behind the 8-ball Intel can show you what Intel looks like when it's trying.

Or maybe Intel is having trouble moving to 10nm and there's little it can do at this point? I have no idea why when it comes to Intel people feel the need to phrase engineering problems in moralistic terms (and conversely, when it comes to politics people often want to turn moralistic problems into engineering ones).

