Show HN: Zazu App – An OSS app launcher, similar to Alfred (zazuapp.org)
I love that this is cross platform.

When I tried to install the debian package through the Ubuntu Software Center I received this warning:

    The package is of bad quality
    The installation of a package which violates the quality standards isn't allowed. This could cause serious problems on your computer. Please contact the person or organisation who provided this package file and include the details beneath.
    Lintian check results for /home/<user>/Downloads/zazu-v0.2.1-linux-x64.deb:
    E: zazu: maintainer-address-missing Blaine Schmeisser

Oh yikes! I'll try and get this resolved.

I just installed on a fresh install of Ubuntu, but maybe this is debian specific. It looks like I just need to add my email address to the author field, I'll try and release again today with that fix and one other! :D

I second the sentiments on cross platform! I use MacOS + Linux at work and Windows + Linux at home, so quality cross-platform software is great for consistency.

Note that on win10, you have to manually unblock the installer to allow it to run at all -- otherwise double-clicking just hangs explorer.exe.

Can you talk about the impact of this app on battery life / performance? Slack has made me leery of everything electron.

I've been running it on my Mac, along with other electron apps like Slack and VSCode, and I've not noticed a drain on my battery.

It's never come up in my "Apps using significant energy" in the battery dropdown.

I'm the author of Zazu, I'm happy to answer any questions. Ask away!

Alfred piggybacks on spotlight's metadata index for finding a file, how does the file finder for this work?

This looks great. I've been debating on building my own tool for this. I'll try and contribute some code to this.

Yes, since the first file finder needed to be cross platform I create a cache in the plugin, but a mac specific one would be great! :D

Technically it spins up another process and recursively goes through a whitelisted set of directories. It caches just the app locations, not all the files.

Hmmm alright interesting. I'll look at this when I get off work. Thank you for the reply.

I bought the original Alfred v1 Powerpack.

But, they recently made that unavailable for download and want me to buy v3... Which I don't need.

So I've been awaiting an alternative.

So thanks for this ! I'm excited to try it out.

Awesome to hear! I hope this works well for you! [:

How does the file search on Win10 compare to native file search?

It was implemented in Node and I've not benchmarked it on Windows, but it's probably not as fast. [:

