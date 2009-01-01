Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
‘Routine’ Jobs Are Disappearing (wsj.com)
26 points by prostoalex 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





"To counter these trends, the U.S. must invest in raising the skills of the workers most likely to be affected by the disappearance of routine jobs..." Not sure how's that going to play out for example a welding machine operator can't become a mechanical engineer in a short span of time because those routine jobs are eventually going to be consumed by automated robots, per this study. Why not motivate people to look into alternative booming industries. Healthcare and therapies for example. With aging population, people would require more health therapists.

reply


It is interesting that the people who are losing jobs aren't retraining. What exactly is Trump/Republican party going to do to help with that? Bring back Coal when renewable is cheaper?

reply


Probably dead nothing and then blame liberals and Mexicans again in 4 years when everything has got worse.

reply


When will renewable be cheaper, though?

reply


It's hard to retrain when you live in a town with no higher education facilities, don't have any peers or role models in those careers, and there aren't employers in the area that require those skills.

reply


Hasn't this been a recognized trend since the "jobless recovery" of 2009?

reply


So the normal 'human' link is paywalled but access through Google news is complete. Why is this unfair practice not penalized by Google?

reply


Welding is not a routine job. Good welders make pretty good money.

reply


I don't think they were talking about welders, but welding machine operators.

https://job-descriptions.careerplanner.com/Welding-Machine-O...

From this job description it seems like a job that is very easily automated, as you're not doing anything interesting, just feeding the machine and making small adjustments.

reply


I agree that what remains of welding work isn't a routine job for sure.

I think the article is discussing the repetitive, low to medium skill welding and machine babysitting that has been automated or is just plain unnecessary with new manufacturing processes. What's left is the higher skill and un-automatable welding work.

reply


Routine doesn't necessarily mean low skill or low pay, it just means that you do pretty much the same thing from day to day. There are probably surgeons out there who have fairly routine jobs, make half a million dollars a year doing it, and earn every penny.

reply


Mirror: https://archive.is/Tltad

reply


This is, for society at the very least, a "good thing". Who's dream is it to perform a "relatively narrow set of repeated tasks" for 8 hours a day? As mentioned, take these "prime aged workers" teach them skills, and suddenly we have a spike in actually valuable labour instead of a middle class of unfulfilled office drones stuck in a stupor. IMO, the framing should be look at this amazing business opportunity to onboard high value workers, not cautionary doom.

reply


That's well and good except the economy doesnt give a shit about not wasting human potential. Gives a shit about profits and return on capital, which can go either way in terms of destroying or building human potential and skills.

reply


That would be certainly be a nice thing. But I think the BIG problem here is the part where you "teach them skills". What skills? who will teach these skills? and most importantly who will pay to teach these skills?

reply


> This is, for society at the very least, a "good thing".

That depends on if you live in a society that believes people should be free to pursue their 'dreams' or in one that uses work as a measure of a persons worth.

The US is the latter.

reply


Who is going to 'take' people and teach them skills?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: