Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you still be using in 2017?
18 points by _of 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 73 comments | favorite
And what is the purpose?

I'm still using bash, awk, and a bit of FORTRAN for scientific computing.






- sh (I really don't use bash features in scripting)

- awk

- perl

- sed, if that counts as language.

It's funny that a course that I took in university almost 29 years ago, for learning the use of Unix scripting tools, is one of the most useful learning experiences in my daily work today - even if my job is not really a programmer. But very often I see colleagues (project managers, architects etc) struggle with processing information in ways that involve a lot of repetition and manularity. Scripting solves those things.

(For some things also Excel and VB perhaps counts as an "old" programming language; it is also often quite useful. And I probably will end up doing something in C again this year.)

As always there's a relevant xkcd. https://xkcd.com/519/

Too true. When I was 13 or so, I read the DOS 5.0 manual from cover to cover. If I recall, a lot of it was about batch files (autoexec.bat and stuff). Batch was really my first "programming" experience.

Then when I was 22, after a good computer science education, my first job was working at EA, and the build system involved a bunch of batch files. That knowledge from nearly a decade before came in handy! The CS stuff didn't come up until later.

Most of my work is in C++, which is almost 35 years old. By far the best choice of language for cross-platform, client application development, especially C++11/C++14, which bring modern language features (e.g. lambdas, futures, etc) with all the original benefits of the language.

Mostly, I'll be writing a lot of fairly old fashioned C++ (my current project is yet to use a single smart pointer or lambda, lots of templates though) for high performance numerical work.

Also, I guess writing code in Python 2 is considered outdated nowadays, so that too. Plus the usual shell scripting (bash on Linux and simple batch files on Windows).

I do hope to avoid writing any new Fortran this year, so there's that. Some of the less performance critical code will instead involve Julia, and I've been experimenting with D and Rust for fun. Not sure which category Java and C# fit in, but in all probability I'll also use those at some point.

And finally, LaTeX. Very old and, unfortunately, indispensable.

Siemens Step5 (for maintaining an installed base of S5 PLCs - the most indestructible piece of computing hardware ever designed, IMHO.)

Also, some work in MPASM (Assembly for the Microchip PIC series of microcontrollers - same reason)

Lots and lots of C. (I'm mostly an embedded C programmer these days). Some C++ for a bit of higher-level "business logic" that benefits from a class-based approach, but a fairly limited subset of "modern" C++.

Actual question from a software engineering newcomer: What would you consider "business logic" and where would said programs be running?

Lots and lots of C for me too. A huge pile of legacy business software which is still being extended to do new stuff.

My only real gripe with C is that you have to write your own functions/macros (or use someone else's) to make dealing with strings intuitive. The stdlib is perfectly fine from an algorithmic standpoint, but I always have to look up every string function's manpage, every single time I use them.

Check out https://github.com/antirez/sds

Plus if you don't need inheritance, you can just use pointers to structs and pass them to functions. And if you need simple polymorphism in some small places, you can use tagged unions.

SQL. If I had to pick a language that I'll use my entire career that's the one. It has been overused and underused, but always relevant.

I'll agree with you there. SQL is the one language that I hate, yet use constantly, and will certainly out-live me.

uses PHP and JS

Those aren't old enough to count, I guess

googles age of PHP

Holy crap! PHP is almost 23 years old. Probably still not considered "old" though...

I really want to write something in 6502 assembly this year. I've read tutorials and played with it, but I've never used it to build a non-trivial program. I've also been wanting to build a NES emulator in common lisp, and this would be the perfect opportunity to pair the two projects.

Perl, sh, awk, sed, C, Fortran. There's a freedom in not chasing down all the shiny new things.

Pascal/Delphi

Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors, there was an internet of industrial process things.

And they used windows 2000 and Delphi. They still do.

"Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors"

Hahaha. That was good.

Delphi is used heavily at my company to process millions of transactions a day, in the credit card industry.

I myself am a C# developer though. But I respect Delphi's performance and relatively clean syntax.

That's funny because Anders Hejlsberg was the chief architect of both Delphi and C#.

I have a multi-million-LOC application directed at medium to large healthcare providers written in FreePascal. I have worked with a lot of different codebases, and this is by far the best one. I would like to say it is because I have been the code dictator since it's inception, but it is probably because things are quite easy to structure using pascal.

Same here but MPW Pascal with 68K Asm.

There are still a bunch of modern Windows desktop applications written in Delphi and C++Builder – I work on one of them. ^_^

I really like Delphi actually. It's a shame Embarcadero doesn't really seem to care about it.

Projects I know I'll need to heavily modify or work on for the foreseeable future, I bring forward into Lazarus. Lazarus has quite a bit of activity in its community.

Perl is one of those languages that nobody likes at my work, but that is impossible to get rid of.

Java is in the same boat, but at least it's still marketable so engineers don't mind working with it as much.

C, LISP, Mathematica (?), ABAP

lisp: It excels in "key algorithmic techniques such as recursion and condescension". http://james-iry.blogspot.com/2009/05/brief-incomplete-and-m...

I do scientific computing in academia.

Secretly, it's just fortran all the way down, and LaTeX for document preparation.

Piled on top of that is a fair amount of matlab, simulink, and python.

IBM's High-Level Assembler and JCL mostly.

I develop mainframe software.

Haha..beat this for esoteric: http://dshanestewart.blogspot.com/2012/11/cadol-blog-overvie...

Perl 5, of course!

It's an awesome language and both the language and the ecosystem is getting better and better all the time

"classic" asp. Still have some crappy legacy pdf generation code no one is willing to invest the time to rewrite into here. Fortunately that's all of an update a year or so.

I know that pain.

My job is almost entirely Erlang, which is now 30 years old.

I'm still using VB6 which was released in mid 1998 (19 years old in 2017)

I spent Xmas break learning exactly how much I could do with Bash! There's no escaping an OS-solution to OS-problem when app-in-language-of-choice doesn't have a standard library call for an OS-need. I may be learning AWK or C in the near future.

MUMPS. Despite its strong resemblance to compiler IR and lack of a type system, it is the standard DB in Health IT in America.

I'm going to take a wild guess - EPIC?

Perl. MVC web app and TCP server stack for IoT devices, task queue, job scheduler and associated scripts.

For my day job, Python (it's 25, that's old) mostly. Primarily as the machine learning platform (all of it, from models to infrastructure) for the products my team develops for the company.

For my spare time work mostly Fortran, C and C++ qualify as old languages I'll be using. These I use to dabble in research (physics) more for fun than anything else.

Lots and lots of SQL, which is now 40+ years old.

IEC61131-3 family.. very widely used stuff, but definitely feels clunky and old. It's not even fun-retro-old, it's just old-old.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEC_61131-3

Depends on your definition of "old" -- I'm using Bash, PHP, HTML, and JavaScript at work, which are all over 21 years old, but they don't really feel that old (even PHP feels new and shiny thanks to the lovely Symfony framework).

I'll be using good old PHP

Depends what you mean by "old". I'm mainly using C# and that is (somewhat surprisingly) 17 years old [1]. I still think of it as a shiny new thing.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C_Sharp_(programming_language)...

To be fair a lot of really useful C# features came way after that, like LINQ, Async/Await, type inference, etc

For some historical reference:

Generics came with C# 2.0 in November 2005 (12 years old)

LINQ came with C# 3.0 in November 2007 (9 years old)

Depends on what you mean by "using". Writing it, probably not so much. But a lot of the numerical things I use are written in Fortran (e.g. BLAS, Atlas). A lot of games I play probably have some hand optimized Assembly. And pretty much everything I touch is in some way backed by C. For natural language processing I've recently (re)discovered how useful PROLOG can be in some cases, and I may touch on that this year.

vba/excel/sql for reporting automation.

- bash

- Python (esp. Django, which is for some reason uncool)

I also have this weird desire to jump back into C, just to refresh myself.

I want to use Pascal. It was awesome to work on Turbo Pascal while I was a student in 90s.

COBOL, definitely COBOL

Lisp. That's the only old language I use.

C/C++/Java/C#/Assembly

Active Server Pages (aka classic asp)

VBScript

JScript

C. C++. Python. sh. Awk.

They all are "old". If it's new it's probably some wired buggy and failing combination of C Lisp and Forth.

I don't think either Go or Rust qualify as "buggy" or "failing." They aren't "old" in my view. And I find Rust more interesting than C or C++ these days. Although C++17 looks nice.

Make.

Haskell for an assorted collection of command line tools.

Java.

  - Perl
  - HTML (old?)

Lisp, C, .... Not Fortran though

java and python

- Javascript (199x) - Ruby (199x) - Python (199x)

vb6 for a desktop application

Java and Python

Haskell

C

Writing a brand new Mac app for myself, using Objective-C instead of Swift. So far it's a breeze. Yes I used Swift for a while, and it sure feels all academic and all, but meh, ObjC gets the job done just fine for me.

Objective C will always have room in my heart, but I'll never go back to it. There's too much .h ceremony.

Meh, I've spent about 20 hours on this project so far, and I'd estimate probably 2 minutes of that time was spent managing .h files.

C++98 with a few C++11 features for work (our compiler is not really C++11 compliant at all, but it does have move semantics).

Ada for fun, though I'd say Ada 2012 is a bit like C++11 in terms of “basically a new language”. People do seem to have a perception of Ada as ‘old’, though I'm not sure why (it is, by my account, more ‘modern’ than, say, Go – actually, it's not unlike Go with a nice generics system).

