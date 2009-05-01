Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you still be using in 2017?
And what is the purpose?

I'm still using bash, awk, and a bit of FORTRAN for scientific computing.






I really want to write something in 6502 assembly this year. I've read tutorials and played with it, but I've never used it to build a non-trivial program. I've also been wanting to build a NES emulator in common lisp, and this would be the perfect opportunity to pair the two projects.

- sh (I really don't use bash features in scripting)

- awk

- perl

- sed, if that counts as language.

It's funny that a course that I took in university almost 29 years ago, for learning the use of Unix scripting tools, is one of the most useful learning experiences in my daily work today - even if my job is not really a programmer. But very often I see colleagues (project managers, architects etc) struggle with processing information in ways that involve a lot of repetition and manularity. Scripting solves those things.

(For some things also Excel and VB perhaps counts as an "old" programming language; it is also often quite useful. And I probably will end up doing something in C again this year.)

As always there's a relevant xkcd. https://xkcd.com/519/

Most of my work is in C++, which is almost 35 years old. By far the best choice of language for cross-platform, client application development, especially C++11/C++14, which bring modern language features (e.g. lambdas, futures, etc) with all the original benefits of the language.

Siemens Step5 (for maintaining an installed base of S5 PLCs - the most indestructible piece of computing hardware ever designed, IMHO.)

Also, some work in MPASM (Assembly for the Microchip PIC series of microcontrollers - same reason)

Lots and lots of C. (I'm mostly an embedded C programmer these days). Some C++ for a bit of higher-level "business logic" that benefits from a class-based approach, but a fairly limited subset of "modern" C++.

Lots and lots of C for me too. A huge pile of legacy business software which is still being extended to do new stuff.

My only real gripe with C is that you have to write your own functions/macros (or use someone else's) to make dealing with strings intuitive. The stdlib is perfectly fine from an algorithmic standpoint, but I always have to look up every string function's manpage, every single time I use them.

Check out https://github.com/antirez/sds

Plus if you don't need inheritance, you can just use pointers to structs and pass them to functions. And if you need simple polymorphism in some small places, you can use tagged unions.

lisp: It excels in "key algorithmic techniques such as recursion and condescension". http://james-iry.blogspot.com/2009/05/brief-incomplete-and-m...

uses PHP and JS

Those aren't old enough to count, I guess

googles age of PHP

Holy crap! PHP is almost 23 years old. Probably still not considered "old" though...

Pascal/Delphi

Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors, there was an internet of industrial process things.

And they used windows 2000 and Delphi. They still do.

I have a multi-million-LOC application directed at medium to large healthcare providers written in FreePascal. I have worked with a lot of different codebases, and this is by far the best one. I would like to say it is because I have been the code dictator since it's inception, but it is probably because things are quite easy to structure using pascal.

reply


"Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors"

Hahaha. That was good.

Delphi is used heavily at my company to process millions of transactions a day, in the credit card industry.

I myself am a C# developer though. But I respect Delphi's performance and relatively clean syntax.

That's funny because Anders Hejlsberg was the chief architect of both Delphi and C#.

Same here but MPW Pascal with 68K Asm.

There are still a bunch of modern Windows desktop applications written in Delphi and C++Builder – I work on one of them. ^_^

I really like Delphi actually. It's a shame Embarcadero doesn't really seem to care about it.

Projects I know I'll need to heavily modify or work on for the foreseeable future, I bring forward into Lazarus. Lazarus has quite a bit of activity in its community.

I'm still using VB6 which was released in mid 1998 (19 years old in 2017)

Perl is one of those languages that nobody likes at my work, but that is impossible to get rid of.

Java is in the same boat, but at least it's still marketable so engineers don't mind working with it as much.

I spent Xmas break learning exactly how much I could do with Bash! There's no escaping an OS-solution to OS-problem when app-in-language-of-choice doesn't have a standard library call for an OS-need. I may be learning AWK or C in the near future.

My job is almost entirely Erlang, which is now 30 years old.

vba/excel/sql for reporting automation.

I do scientific computing in academia.

Secretly, it's just fortran all the way down, and LaTeX for document preparation.

Piled on top of that is a fair amount of matlab, simulink, and python.

"classic" asp. Still have some crappy legacy pdf generation code no one is willing to invest the time to rewrite into here. Fortunately that's all of an update a year or so.

I know that pain.

For my day job, Python (it's 25, that's old) mostly. Primarily as the machine learning platform (all of it, from models to infrastructure) for the products my team develops for the company.

For my spare time work mostly Fortran, C and C++ qualify as old languages I'll be using. These I use to dabble in research (physics) more for fun than anything else.

MUMPS. Despite its strong resemblance to compiler IR and lack of a type system, it is the standard DB in Health IT in America.

I'm going to take a wild guess - EPIC?

- bash

- Python (esp. Django, which is for some reason uncool)

I also have this weird desire to jump back into C, just to refresh myself.

I want to use Pascal. It was awesome to work on Turbo Pascal while I was a student in 90s.

Perl. MVC web app and TCP server stack for IoT devices, task queue, job scheduler and associated scripts.

IEC61131-3 family.. very widely used stuff, but definitely feels clunky and old. It's not even fun-retro-old, it's just old-old.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEC_61131-3

Depends on your definition of "old" -- I'm using Bash, PHP, HTML, and JavaScript at work, which are all over 21 years old, but they don't really feel that old (even PHP feels new and shiny thanks to the lovely Symfony framework).

I'll be using good old PHP

Depends what you mean by "old". I'm mainly using C# and that is (somewhat surprisingly) 17 years old [1]. I still think of it as a shiny new thing.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C_Sharp_(programming_language)...

To be fair a lot of really useful C# features came way after that, like LINQ, Async/Await, type inference, etc

For some historical reference:

Generics came with C# 2.0 in November 2005 (12 years old)

LINQ came with C# 3.0 in November 2007 (9 years old)

Depends on what you mean by "using". Writing it, probably not so much. But a lot of the numerical things I use are written in Fortran (e.g. BLAS, Atlas). A lot of games I play probably have some hand optimized Assembly. And pretty much everything I touch is in some way backed by C. For natural language processing I've recently (re)discovered how useful PROLOG can be in some cases, and I may touch on that this year.

Lisp. That's the only old language I use.

C. C++. Python. sh. Awk.

C/C++/Java/C#/Assembly

Active Server Pages (aka classic asp)

VBScript

JScript

They all are "old". If it's new it's probably some wired buggy and failing combination of C Lisp and Forth.

I don't think either Go or Rust qualify as "buggy" or "failing." They aren't "old" in my view. And I find Rust more interesting than C or C++ these days. Although C++17 looks nice.

Haskell for an assorted collection of command line tools.

Java.

Lisp, C, .... Not Fortran though

Make.

java and python

Haskell

- Javascript (199x) - Ruby (199x) - Python (199x)

Java and Python

  - Perl
  - HTML (old?)

vb6 for a desktop application

C

Writing a brand new Mac app for myself, using Objective-C instead of Swift. So far it's a breeze. Yes I used Swift for a while, and it sure feels all academic and all, but meh, ObjC gets the job done just fine for me.

Objective C will always have room in my heart, but I'll never go back to it. There's too much .h ceremony.

