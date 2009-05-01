Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you still be using in 2017?

I'm still using bash, awk, and a bit of FORTRAN for scientific computing.
reply
- awk
- perl
- sed, if that counts as language.
It's funny that a course that I took in university almost 29 years ago, for learning the use of Unix scripting tools, is one of the most useful learning experiences in my daily work today - even if my job is not really a programmer. But very often I see colleagues (project managers, architects etc) struggle with processing information in ways that involve a lot of repetition and manularity. Scripting solves those things.
(For some things also Excel and VB perhaps counts as an "old" programming language; it is also often quite useful. And I probably will end up doing something in C again this year.)
Also, some work in MPASM (Assembly for the Microchip PIC series of microcontrollers - same reason)
Those aren't old enough to count, I guess
googles age of PHP
Holy crap! PHP is almost 23 years old. Probably still not considered "old" though...
Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors, there was an internet of industrial process things.
And they used windows 2000 and Delphi. They still do.
Hahaha. That was good.
Delphi is used heavily at my company to process millions of transactions a day, in the credit card industry.
I myself am a C# developer though. But I respect Delphi's performance and relatively clean syntax.
I really like Delphi actually. It's a shame Embarcadero doesn't really seem to care about it.
Java is in the same boat, but at least it's still marketable so engineers don't mind working with it as much.
Secretly, it's just fortran all the way down, and LaTeX for document preparation.
Piled on top of that is a fair amount of matlab, simulink, and python.
For my spare time work mostly Fortran, C and C++ qualify as old languages I'll be using. These I use to dabble in research (physics) more for fun than anything else.
- Python (esp. Django, which is for some reason uncool)
I also have this weird desire to jump back into C, just to refresh myself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEC_61131-3
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C_Sharp_(programming_language)...
Generics came with C# 2.0 in November 2005 (12 years old)
LINQ came with C# 3.0 in November 2007 (9 years old)
VBScript
JScript
- Perl
- HTML (old?)
reply