Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you still be using in 2017?

I'm still using bash, awk, and a bit of FORTRAN for scientific computing.
- awk
- perl
- sed, if that counts as language.
It's funny that a course that I took in university almost 29 years ago, for learning the use of Unix scripting tools, is one of the most useful learning experiences in my daily work today - even if my job is not really a programmer. But very often I see colleagues (project managers, architects etc) struggle with processing information in ways that involve a lot of repetition and manularity. Scripting solves those things.
(For some things also Excel and VB perhaps counts as an "old" programming language; it is also often quite useful. And I probably will end up doing something in C again this year.)
Then when I was 22, after a good computer science education, my first job was working at EA, and the build system involved a bunch of batch files. That knowledge from nearly a decade before came in handy! The CS stuff didn't come up until later.
Also, I guess writing code in Python 2 is considered outdated nowadays, so that too. Plus the usual shell scripting (bash on Linux and simple batch files on Windows).
I do hope to avoid writing any new Fortran this year, so there's that. Some of the less performance critical code will instead involve Julia, and I've been experimenting with D and Rust for fun. Not sure which category Java and C# fit in, but in all probability I'll also use those at some point.
And finally, LaTeX. Very old and, unfortunately, indispensable.
Also, some work in MPASM (Assembly for the Microchip PIC series of microcontrollers - same reason)
Those aren't old enough to count, I guess
googles age of PHP
Holy crap! PHP is almost 23 years old. Probably still not considered "old" though...
Before there was an internet of lightbulbs and smoke detectors, there was an internet of industrial process things.
And they used windows 2000 and Delphi. They still do.
Delphi is used heavily at my company to process millions of transactions a day, in the credit card industry.
I myself am a C# developer though. But I respect Delphi's performance and relatively clean syntax.
I really like Delphi actually. It's a shame Embarcadero doesn't really seem to care about it.
Java is in the same boat, but at least it's still marketable so engineers don't mind working with it as much.
Secretly, it's just fortran all the way down, and LaTeX for document preparation.
Piled on top of that is a fair amount of matlab, simulink, and python.
I develop mainframe software.
It's an awesome language and both the language and the ecosystem is getting better and better all the time
For my spare time work mostly Fortran, C and C++ qualify as old languages I'll be using. These I use to dabble in research (physics) more for fun than anything else.
Generics came with C# 2.0 in November 2005 (12 years old)
LINQ came with C# 3.0 in November 2007 (9 years old)
- Python (esp. Django, which is for some reason uncool)
I also have this weird desire to jump back into C, just to refresh myself.
VBScript
JScript
- Perl
- HTML (old?)
Ada for fun, though I'd say Ada 2012 is a bit like C++11 in terms of “basically a new language”. People do seem to have a perception of Ada as ‘old’, though I'm not sure why (it is, by my account, more ‘modern’ than, say, Go – actually, it's not unlike Go with a nice generics system).
