|Ask HN: Constant Captcha with Tor?
1 point by tytrin 9 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Good Day Hacker News,
I was wondering if any other Tor users had noticed the prevalence of Captcha checks when using the Tor Browser?
I recently began using it more heavily, and I find that nearly every website I go to stops me with a Captcha request before showing me the page.
Any thoughts on this? Suggestion on how to reduce the number of times Captcha asks me fore "Click the Squares with Road signs"?
If you anonymously buy a non-free VPN subscription and connect to it from Tor, you should see reduced captchas. Running VPN > Tor is also good to hide the fact that you are using Tor.
