Ask HN: Can you link me to some trivia databases or APIs?
I'm looking for a huge amount of trivia questions which need to be in the format of Multiple Choice and also need to be separated by category.

Ideally I would like them to be downloadable but a good api that I can access would be suitable.

I also would prefer them to be free - this is a small project for my studies and do not want to be paying hundreds for like I was just quoted by one company.

Thank you for your help guys :)






