|Ask HN: Can you link me to some trivia databases or APIs?
1 point by grrandombook 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm looking for a huge amount of trivia questions which need to be in the format of Multiple Choice and also need to be separated by category.
Ideally I would like them to be downloadable but a good api that I can access would be suitable.
I also would prefer them to be free - this is a small project for my studies and do not want to be paying hundreds for like I was just quoted by one company.
Thank you for your help guys :)
