The Isdalen mystery (nrk.no)
48 points by radagast 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





I am too young to remember this first-hand, but my parents were studying at the University of Bergen at the time; they vividly remember the case - unidentified bodies being exceedingly rare in Norway, this was the #1 conversational item for weeks, if not months.

Lots and lots of theories as to her origins and the purpose of her tour of Norway not to mention the question of who killed her, and why.

General consensus at the time was (at least in my parents' circles) was that it was too elaborate to have been a suicide - many thought she'd been in the employ of some Warsaw pact intelligence service, possibly being killed by associates after some falling out or the other. After all, if our counter-intelligence had gotten hold of her, they'd simply lock her up or deport her - or, if you are of a more sinister disposition, disappear her.

Anyway - all just conjecture and guesswork; the idea was just to write a short comment to suggest that this case is very special by Norwegian standards - then I got a bit carried away...

Reminds me of the Tamam Shud Case https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tamam_Shud_case

Hmm. Interesting. Both bodies had brands / tags removed from the clothing. Both had "secret codes" on them. Both had left suitcases in a local transit station, again, with labels / brands removed.

There are some interesting theories and discussions about the case on the /r/UnresolvedMysteries subreddit[0]. My favorite one is that she might have been part of a check scams league[1].

[0] https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/search?q=isdal&...

[1] https://www.reddit.com/r/UnresolvedMysteries/comments/3anykc...

scree: a mass of small loose stones that form or cover a slope on a mountain

Thanks!

Sadly it takes sensational stories like this get notice but in the US alone more than a half million get reported each year with nearly eight thousand missing at any one time

At least here they have a body. There are tens of thousands of other bodies that cannot be identified in the US alone. So going forward it will probably take genetic sampling at birth so that everyone can be identified or every set of remains can be. How much of society trusts government to do only that?

The FBI estimates about 3,000 people go missing, permanently, in the US every year. People get reported missing all of the time, but they are found quickly.

