Startup Puts Everything You Need for a Two-Acre Farm in a Shipping Container
18 points
by
kungfudoi
38 minutes ago
1 comment
roel_v
4 minutes ago
Pretty light on details, even the website of this company itself. The claim of being able to feed 150 people off 2 acres (about 1 hectare, for those of us who like to think in units that make sense) is a pretty wild one. Maybe you could grow potatoes with [150 x 1700 x 365] calories in them in a climate where you can grow year round, but that's surely not what they're insinuating in their marketing pictures.
