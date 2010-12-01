Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sierra PDF Problems Get Worse in 10.12.2 (tidbits.com)
A more subtle bug: go to page broke. Before the update, going to page 100 in a textbook would consistently get you to the page labeled 100. Now it takes you to the hundredth physical page, which thanks to the cover, toc, etc. is probably not where you wanted to go.

Not a huge deal, but just another thing it used to do better than the competition and now doesn't.

>Before the update, going to page 100 in a textbook would consistently get you to the page labeled 100. Now it takes you to the hundredth physical page, which thanks to the cover, toc, etc. is probably not where you wanted to go.

Goto page has never worked reliably for me, even prior to the update.

To reiterate what I've said before: I hope that after a last gasp of pseudo-innovation/rewrites-for-marketings-sake that the tech industry can figure out how to become a more incremental, polish and improve culture, more akin to craftsmen than randian heros.

It goes to the very heart of the industry, though: our self conception, so it would be a very hard transition.

PDF support often regresses. The most common problem is forgetting the last page read in one PDF if you open 1, 2, or 3 other PDFs. Early Kindles would remember the last page read in each PDF. The latest Kindle only remembers it for the last PDF. iBooks remembers it for 3. Foxit is 3. I can almost see the hardcoded `history[3]` in their software.

I was and am a heavy Skim user (http://skim-app.sourceforge.net/) -- on Macs, I've found it to be a quick and snappy alternative to Preview or Acrobat for reading and marking PDFs. 10.12 broke the UI for text annotations (the bugs mainly had to do with on-screen refresh). While 10.12.2 partially fixed these problems, it introduced others.

Here's one: open any pdf in Preview in 10.12.2, choose the Rectangular Selection tool, and try to copy a rectangle from your PDF. On my own machines running 10.12.2 as well as the couple machines I've tried in the Apple Store, inevitably this leads the whole page to go blank. AFAIK the file is not affected, it's purely a UI thing, but bugs like this make the software very annoying to use at the very least.

Preview has always crashed / hung occasionally for me, on random PDFs. Sometimes it's fine, sometimes it just locks.

Apple is putting their money into iOS development. And in breaking things in OSX which previously used to work...

Yeah. I remember the times prior to 2007 when OS X had zero problems.

I hope that's sarcasm. There have been problems with macOS (OS X at the time) all the way back to public beta including sluggishness pre-Intel transition.

It was (and still is) a great OS to use - but to pretend that pre 2007 existed a time where everything was perfect and no problems existed is absurd.

They must have changed their CMYC to RGB conversion algorithm as well. CMYC colors now look different in Preview compared to when rendered in Acrobat Reader or using Ghostscript

Could you post a screenshot?

I've had this complain (and bug filled) for a long time. They changed it a few years ago, blacks are completely washed out.

But I haven't yet had the inclination to install Sierra.

Here you go https://gist.github.com/felixhageloh/37c4d091f4e40c4d19fa83c...

And you are right - this started pre Sierra already (can't remember which version)

I'm guessing that the rendering is actually more accurate in Preview, not that it helps. Reader has an awful habit of displaying all blacks in CMYK documents as composite, which has bitten me occasionally when going to print…

