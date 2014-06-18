Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Explore ideas whose patent protection expires today (patentsexpiringtoday.com)
102 points by niko001 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





The majority [1] of patents are never commercially exploited or licensed - I wanted a way to browse recently expired patents to find hidden gems and get inspired by existing inventions. The site uses the recently released USPTO-API [2] to fetch newly expired patents each day.

NB: The reason the most recent patents displayed are from 12/31 is because no new patents were granted during the first few days of January 1997.

[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/danielfisher/2014/06/18/13633/#7...

[2] http://www.patentsview.org/api

reply


Great work with this, I can see it providing me hours of entertainment. Obligatory what's the stack?

reply


Thanks, I'm glad you like it :)

I've kept it really simple - the patentsview.org API spits out JSON, which I'm feeding into the (awesome!) DataTables jQuery-plugin. The site is hosted on GitHub Pages. I'm planning a HN-style voting system so that interesting patents trickle to the top.

reply


I can't believe that this was a patent [1]. Surgical gown? Really? In 1995? A suit with a ventilator? [1] https://patents.google.com/patent/US5588153

reply


"Mole Gassing Device"- https://patents.google.com/patent/US5588252

Brilliant stuff.

reply


Better mousetrap: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5588249

reply


Fellow hackers, a word of advice... always start with the marketing before building a product.

I too think a power actuated toilet seat sounds like a fantastic foundation for a business, but it's what the market things... not what your gut thinks.

reply


what the market (or anyone for the matter) thinks is not what drives the hacker mindset. The moment science, hackers and other kind of free thinkers start narrowing their ideas because of market or XYZ acceptance we're toasted.

It's the entrepreneur mindset that you're talking about, which equally rare and valuable :-)

reply


Actually something like that is on sale (at least here in Italy).

A video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPeDpvJIVyo

reply


I'm trying to understand what it does by looking at pictures and reading this description but I have no idea: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5588162 is it just raising and lowering toilet seat based on input? So I can sit on toilet manipulate some handle and it will lower my seat level?

reply


> 1. Field of the Invention

The present invention relates generally to devices for assisting infirm or injured individuals to move from a standing position to a sitting position and from a sitting position to a standing position. More particularly, the instant invention is directed to a toilet seat which is configured to assist infirm individuals in lowering themselves to and raising themselves from the sitting position.

reply


The tricks is to find the ballance between what's easy for you to do and whats most effective.

And devs usually don't know much about marketing, or don't like it or aren't very good at it.

reply


An expired patent is of public domain or it is just free to be patented again by another person?

reply


It's public domain, see also:

http://patents.stackexchange.com/questions/5766/is-an-expire...

The idea of a patent is that for a given number of years your invention is protected, even if public, you cannot re-patent it "as is" (as it would not be anymore new or non-obvious) but you can sometimes patent a derivative (like an improvement of the same base idea).

The generic issue may be that often behind something there can be a number of patents, often interlinked, so it is far from easy to determine whether you can "use" that expired patent.

reply


Public domain.

reply


You get interesting things when you type Linux[0].

[0] - https://patents.google.com/?q=linux

reply


Question: Aren't Android phones a violation of this [0]?

[0] - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20040244008A1/en?q=linux

reply


I was randomly clicking and found this one: https://patents.google.com/patent/US5588162

The Legal events at the bottom says it expired in 2001. Seems strange?

reply


Thanks for the feedback :)!

The patent in question was granted on 1996-12-31, which means it should have expired on 2016-12-31. The status on Google Patents says "Expired - Fee Related" so I'm guessing they didn't pay a required fee somewhere down the line?

reply


Unlike copyrights, patents don't have an invariable lifetime: they have to be renewed, usually for an increasing fee. In the US, the schedule of maintenance fees is:

    (A) Three years and 6 months after grant, $980.
    (B) Seven years and 6 months after grant, $2,480.
    (C) Eleven years and 6 months after grant, $4,110.
This allows patents that are not being profitably exploited to lapse early.

reply


You aren't calculating patent terms correctly. For patents filed before June 8, 1995, the patent is valid for the longer of 20 years from filing or 17 years from granting.

Patents filed after June 8, 1995, it's 20 years from filing dating.

All of this is shortened if the patent claims priority to an earlier patent.

And it's possible to get an extension under § 156 of the Patent Act.

The USPTO has a calculator but you have to know quite a bit about patents to effectively use it. https://www.uspto.gov/patent/laws-and-regulations/patent-ter...

reply


Say it's expired early for not paying fees. Still hard to know what the actual legal state is.

The site lists them by filing grant date plus 20 years, which is on the safer option when compared to premature expirations which might be fought in court.

reply


It's really hard to know when a patent will expire or has expired. Figuring out the relevant priority date is complicated, especially when foreign applications are involved. We're still in the region where you have to worry about the June 8, 1995 rules change. Patents whose prosecution took an unusually long amount of time can still be granted a term extension. Re-issued patents can complicate things even more. I've known patent attorneys who will consult with another lawyer more well-versed in the intricacies involved rather than trust their own ability to figure it all out.

I've seen the legal status listed on http://portal.uspto.gov/pair/PublicPair be literally years out of date, and I don't know of any way to ask the US PTO if a given patent is expired. I was hoping this site had figured out something I didn't know.

When it matters, make sure to consult your lawyer.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: