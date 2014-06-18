NB: The reason the most recent patents displayed are from 12/31 is because no new patents were granted during the first few days of January 1997.
[1] http://www.forbes.com/sites/danielfisher/2014/06/18/13633/#7...
[2] http://www.patentsview.org/api
I've kept it really simple - the patentsview.org API spits out JSON, which I'm feeding into the (awesome!) DataTables jQuery-plugin. The site is hosted on GitHub Pages. I'm planning a HN-style voting system so that interesting patents trickle to the top.
Brilliant stuff.
I too think a power actuated toilet seat sounds like a fantastic foundation for a business, but it's what the market things... not what your gut thinks.
It's the entrepreneur mindset that you're talking about, which equally rare and valuable :-)
A video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPeDpvJIVyo
The present invention relates generally to devices for assisting infirm or injured individuals to move from a standing position to a sitting position and from a sitting position to a standing position. More particularly, the instant invention is directed to a toilet seat which is configured to assist infirm individuals in lowering themselves to and raising themselves from the sitting position.
And devs usually don't know much about marketing, or don't like it or aren't very good at it.
http://patents.stackexchange.com/questions/5766/is-an-expire...
The idea of a patent is that for a given number of years your invention is protected, even if public, you cannot re-patent it "as is" (as it would not be anymore new or non-obvious) but you can sometimes patent a derivative (like an improvement of the same base idea).
The generic issue may be that often behind something there can be a number of patents, often interlinked, so it is far from easy to determine whether you can "use" that expired patent.
[0] - https://patents.google.com/?q=linux
[0] - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20040244008A1/en?q=linux
The Legal events at the bottom says it expired in 2001. Seems strange?
The patent in question was granted on 1996-12-31, which means it should have expired on 2016-12-31. The status on Google Patents says "Expired - Fee Related" so I'm guessing they didn't pay a required fee somewhere down the line?
(A) Three years and 6 months after grant, $980.
(B) Seven years and 6 months after grant, $2,480.
(C) Eleven years and 6 months after grant, $4,110.
Patents filed after June 8, 1995, it's 20 years from filing dating.
All of this is shortened if the patent claims priority to an earlier patent.
And it's possible to get an extension under § 156 of the Patent Act.
The USPTO has a calculator but you have to know quite a bit about patents to effectively use it. https://www.uspto.gov/patent/laws-and-regulations/patent-ter...
The site lists them by filing grant date plus 20 years, which is on the safer option when compared to premature expirations which might be fought in court.
I've seen the legal status listed on http://portal.uspto.gov/pair/PublicPair be literally years out of date, and I don't know of any way to ask the US PTO if a given patent is expired. I was hoping this site had figured out something I didn't know.
When it matters, make sure to consult your lawyer.
